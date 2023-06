Hailey Bieber’s pink dress is a 90s lingerie dressing room

While Hailey Bieber may have worn hubby Justin Biebers boxer shorts earlier this month, she opted for a look in keeping with her signature style this past weekend. For a date night in New York, the model and Rhode Beauty founder opted for a pink satin gown that was decidedly more lingerie-inspired than her recent experiment in underwear as outerwear. Ukrainian designer Anna October’s 26-year-old dress featured a sweetheart neckline accented by retro bra detailing on the bodice. The piece follows a conventional silhouette, aside from the back, which has a cutout portion just above the waistline. Bieber decided to let the briefs be the focal point of the ensemble, pairing it with a simple gold chain, dainty earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Down to the Saint Laurent slingback shoes, the look is reminiscent of the ’90s (think Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell’s lightweight briefs). Of course, this isn’t the first time Bieber has referenced the era, her minimal style often lends itself to the decade, but it seems she’s taken a liking to the slip in particular. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week last year, Biebers’ halter-style dress cut just above the knee and was in a similar champagne shade to her recent evening pick. And while satin has become commonplace in models’ looks, it’s not the only fabric she’s fashioned into the brief. She took fashion into pure territory earlier this year by way of a lace-trimmed white dress that she accessorized with chunky sneakers, a mini nylon bag and skinny sunglasses. Apparently, when Bieber likes a certain style, she wears it in almost every color and texture. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Although boyish bombers and neutral pieces have been Biebers favorites lately, she seems to be sticking to more feminine choices (at least for now). The Anna October dress was the second of a pair of similar looks she wore in New York last week. She celebrated the anniversary of her Rhode skincare line in a custom Vivienne Westwood couture mini dress. And while her date slip didn’t feature hundreds of Swarovski crystals, it’s clear she’s in a special case. Barbie-esque shade of pink. Shop the Haileys Look

