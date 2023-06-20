If It’s Broken, They Fix It: Four Fashion Brands Giving Their Clothes a Second Life | australian fashion

EEarlier this month, the Australian Fashion Council, in partnership with several organizations and government agencies, announced the latest step in its program to reduce the 200,000 tonnes of clothing waste sent to landfill in Australia each year.

The Seamless program imposes a four cent levy on every garment produced by fashion companies, which will fund sustainability research for the industry and establish the infrastructure for textile recycling. Although the scheme is voluntary, Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek reported the industry could face regulation in 12 months, it encourages fashion companies to embrace circularity and take responsibility for the full life cycle of a garment by making rental, resale and repair available to consumers. consumers.

This week, we take a look at four global fashion brands that have successfully incorporated repair into their business models and how they’ve navigated some trickier aspects like monetization and clothing collection.

Patagonia

Patagonia’s Worn Wear program has been part of the DNA of outdoor brands since the 1970s. Worn Wear is an umbrella term for a variety of circular initiatives that include personal repair and maintenance tools (including craft kits and online tutorials), resale and repair services and a line of recycled vests and bags.

A screenshot from a Patagonia video on how to repair zipper sliders. Photo: Patagonia

With the Repair and Resale Program, customers can return eligible items by mail or store drop-off and receive a voucher for up to 50% of the resale price of the item. The repaired second-hand clothes are then resold at a reduced price.

Currently, this program is only available in the United States. But when it comes to repairing Patagonia items, the company has 72 repair centers around the world where items are repaired for free or for a nominal fee. Corey Simpson, communications manager at Patagonia, explains that last year we repaired 100,000 items and we plan to increase this commitment over time.

The largest stand-alone repair center is in Reno, Nevada, where Simpson says more than 115 full-time employees repair returned Patagonia items.

John Nudie

Inside each Nudie Jeans store is a repair shop for used and damaged jeans from the Swedish brand. The in-store repair program started on a very small scale about 15 years ago, says Kevin Gelsi, circular product manager at Nudie Jeans. At the time, each store had a hemming machine to shorten the length of jeans legs, but over time, staff used the machines to mend their own jeans and began to offer the service to customers.

It became a word-of-mouth attraction, Gelsi says, and as the repairs grew in popularity, the brand decided to make it an official concept in its own right.

A Nudie Jeans store in Gothenburg, Sweden, with an in-store repair service. Photographer: Ullstein Bild/Getty Images

Before long, Nudie Jeans stores also had darning machines to patch denim; and in 2012 the brand launched its reuse take-back program, where customers were offered a 20% discount on a new pair of Nudies in exchange for their old, worn-out pair. The salvaged jeans were resold, used for repairs or kept for recycling projects.

Today, the Reuse program has grown to include all Nudie apparel, and the rebate incentive can be used to purchase used jeans. The numbers indicate the success of the programs in 2022, Nudie repaired 65,386 pairs of jeans, resold 3,984 pairs and collected 20,722 post-consumer jeans.