Emma Watson’s Blue Loewe Dress From Her Gin Ads Defies Physics





There have been a lot celebrity-owned businesses that have been popping up lately, from Angelina Jolie's fashion label Atelier Jolie, to Beyonc's soft launch of her next hair-care brand. Between all these announcements, Emma Watson's new carbon-neutral gin brand, Renais, may not have landed on your radar. If so, here's what you need to know: In April, the Harry Potter star shared via IG that she and her brother, Alex Watson, made their foray into the liquor industry and on June 19, she officially shared her gin ads. In one photo, Watson is wearing a blue Loewe dress, which appears to float over her body. Naturally, the article's comment section is flooded with questions and plenty of LOL-worthy reactions to the one-of-a-kind issue, which comes from the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. One user wrote, What in the Wingardium Leviosa is that robe, referring to the spell in Harry Potter which makes objects levitate. Meanwhile, another follower said: This dress defies physics. Then there was a very confused fan who commented: someone make the dress make sense pls. Let's get to the bottom of it all: the mini dress from the Spanish fashion houses features structured wiring under the bodice, which creates a floating effect. Additionally, the draped fabric added to the optical illusion of the dresses. This is what we call clothing magic. Along with the aforementioned powder blue dress, Watson posted another photo with her brother endorsing their new gin company while wearing a long-sleeved tie-dye dress by Loewe. On this photo, she writes in caption: We took the gin, the dog and some really fly @Loewe clothes on vacation to do a first tasting of Renais with our loved ones. We loved sharing it with you all. please contact us if you want to distribute us. We love taking Renais further into the world. Happy holidays to everyone. I love E+A (& Sofia). Although the Watsons levitation number is not available for sale, you can find several similar optical illusion pieces, prepare to confuse your peers at the next party.

