Mads Mikkelsen is the reigning dark lord of fashion | British GQ

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has enjoyed mainstream success playing some of Hollywood’s top villains. Bond baddie Le Cipher and Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic beasts and where to find them. The 56-year-old actor also adds another diabolical performance to his lengthy resume of playing total assholes: Jrgen Voller in the next IndianaJones film and he also acts as the villain off-screen. Big black coats. Good stomper boots. Rarely any color. The Dark Lord is resurrected. Mads Mikkelsen at the Zegna fashion show Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images Example: his appearance in Milan yesterday. Mikkelsen was in town to attend the Ermenegildo Zegna menswear show and he dressed in a black chore jacket, black wide leg pants and a pair of black round toe sneakers. Any Zegna, any dark lord. But, cosplay aside, Mikkelsen has found what works for him. And finding your elusive uniform is important at any age. His dark approach to all-black attire is the sophisticated stuff we want to see from a guy approaching his 60s. Any guy at any age, really. Best of all, it’s a testament to the power of monochrome: it’s smart, clean, easy to put together, and full of clean lines and sharp edges. When E! journalists rejoice in the ease of another gorgeous celebrity, that’s what they’re talking about. For decades, brands across the menswear spectrum have pushed the monochrome agenda. Dolce & Gabbana has built a megabrand using stark black Sicilian garments, while newer, younger brands like Simone Rocha have all been gothic aristocrats in a funeral procession in black ruffles. There’s something for everyone, and all black doesn’t mean falling into a black hole of mediocrity. Or, like Mads Mikkelsen, you can use it to go villainous and pay homage to the dark lord himself. May he reign long.

