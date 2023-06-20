Restaurant issues apology after manager kicks woman out for breaking dress code

A Dallas restaurant has apologized and fired a manager after a black woman said she was discriminated against by being refused service for wearing shorts – and she posted the encounter on social networksaccording to a report.

slippersa Mediterranean restaurant, posted the mea culpa on Instagram on Monday.

You see it on social media, but it’s really different when it’s really for you,” Dominique Nicole said. NBC 5. “It’s a shame we had to leave because he (the manager) felt that my attire was not to his liking.”

The restaurant said it was aware of the Father’s Day incident.

“The actions that took place yesterday by one of our staff do not align with Baboush’s values ​​and we fully condemn the actions of this staff member,” he said in a statement on Instagram, noting that the manager was fired.

The restaurant also recognized Monday as Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved black people in the United States.

“The Dallas community must recognize and abolish the continued discrimination that the black community unfortunately still faces today,” he said.

Nicole said she and her friend, Josh Drake, decided to meet for brunch at Baboush’s where she had eaten before.

Drake said he waited for Nicole at the bar because of the scorching temperatures, and as soon as she sat down the manager walked over and said, “I can’t serve you inside because we have a dress code.”

Nicole said she was dressed appropriately for 90s temperatures.

My buttocks were covered, no cheek was out. I had on like a beige sleeveless top and my stomach didn’t show. I had on my heels a hat and a purse that looked like a normal Texas summer outfit,” she said.

“It’s hot in Texas. There will be shorts worn, there will be thighs out. It’s just the nature of where we live,” Drake said.

The restaurant’s dress code, posted on the door, does not mention shorts.

Dress should be “comfortable, yet refined, smart-casual, business-casual, and smart-casual required”.

“Clothing that may be offensive or discriminatory is not permitted,” it also says.

Drake who was filming with his phone turned to other customers who were wearing shorts.

“There were two other people in shorts. They didn’t seem to have a problem with being there,” Drake said.

But Nicole said the difference was that she was black.

“There were other customers eating and of course we were the only people of color, he chose to refuse us. There were two other women, not black, who were wearing shorts as short as mine or similar. One had flip flops had one had tennis shoes, they were in there having dinner as usual,” she said.

Nicole, a fitness trainer, said it’s a shame the discrimination still exists.

“It’s a shame that this continues, that black people still have to deal with this type of racism and discrimination,” she said.

“You can say ‘we apologize’ and I expect them to because it’s good for business but we shouldn’t be here in the first place so shame on them they have to do better. There is no room in Texas, and there is no room for this period. We should pass this, on June 16 by the way. It’s crazy, “she added .