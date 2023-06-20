Royal Ascot Day 1 2023 Fashion, Style Photos





It’s the first day of Royal Ascot and thousands of spectators have flocked to Windsor for the highly anticipated five-day event. For some, the race meeting is all about the horses, but for others it’s the fashion that attracts the most. From flamboyant to fragile, dramatic to delicate, hats are always center stage at Royal Ascot. And today, royals, celebrities and the general public did not disappoint when they complemented their outfits with stunning headpieces. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Ascot. Samir Hussein // Getty Images Queen Camilla made her queen debut in a white Dior outfit with a matching hat by Philip Treacy, while Princess Anne chose a pale green ensemble. Other racegoers were decked out in bright colors, with hats and fascinators of all shapes and sizes. Royal Ascot is very important to us as milliners, it’s a place to showcase our talents, our fantastic hats, to have fun with designs and, as everyone should wear one, it helps to maintain industry, says milliner Katherine Elizabeth including the eponymous millinery specializes in designer millinery, handmade hats and ladies’ top hats. It gives me the chance to be creative, think outside the box and design wonderful hats for women. These hats make them more confident, more beautiful, taller and more elegant. Model Eunice Olumide wore a dramatic yellow hat on day one of Royal Ascot 2023. Kirstin Sinclair // Getty Images Describing Royal Ascot as her favorite time of year, Katherine says this year she expects to see some of the trends worn at the coronation in Ascot hats as well. One of the trends highlighted at the coronation was leaves, she says. The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Edinburgh all wore beautiful leaf-adorned headdresses. The nature trend has been around for a while, but now I look more at leaves than flowers… Leaves are in, but I still expect to see flowers on hats. A racing fan in one of the most exaggerated hats at Ascot today. Kirstin Sinclair Royal Ascot has a strict dress code, especially inside the royal enclosure where skirts should be below the knee or more, the shoulder strap should be at least one inch, and hats or headdresses with a diameter of at least four inches are required. Men should wear a morning dress in black, gray or navy blue. While women have been allowed to wear trousers at Royal Ascot since 1971, this year the Telegraph reported that the event encourages women to wear the sets through fashion tweaks in its style guide. And it seems more women have picked up the trend, with many people opting for pants over skirts and dresses. David M. Bennett Kirstin Sinclair We’ve seen Kate Middleton set the pantsuit trend, says Alexandra Wood, Saville Rows’ first tailor, referring to the fact that Kate has frequently worn trouser suits to formal engagements in recent months. The Princess of Wales gives them a feminine and glamorous look, in statement colors such as bold reds, soft pinks and blues. She adds that Ascot is about to be a scorcher, so a super lightweight trouser suit would definitely be my preference with a big hat for shade. play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Contributing Editor City & Country Editor Victoria Murphy has reported on the British royal family since 2010. She has interviewed Prince Harry and traveled the world covering several royal tours. She is a frequent contributor to Good Morning America. Victoria is the author City & Country book The Queen: A Life in Pictures, released in 2021.



