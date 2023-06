I’m obsessed with this flowy summer dress that’s only $29

Here are a handful of things I know to be true: the water is wet, spy kids 2 is the best Spy Kids movie and I’m a fully dressed girl. Like, I have a handful of pants in my dresser, but my closet is full of dresses. TBH, I’m afraid the rod will break in half, but that’s a problem for another day. Anyway, because I’ve been a dress girl for as long as I’ve been alive (and I’ve got the baby photos to prove it!), I’m pretty much a pro at finding the perfect dresses for the summer. So when I saw it flowing yellow dress with spaghetti straps on Amazon for just $29, I wasn’t ready to be a keeper. Y2K Long Dress Spaghetti Straps Low Cut Dress$28.99 Over 400+ Amazon Buyers I’ve bought this gorgeous summer dress before (including myself and I don’t normally wear yellow!) but between the ethereal fabric, the flattering silhouette and the subtle, sexy look, I’m absolutely thrilled. I mean, the dope wallet-friendly price doesn’t hurt either. The $29 fluid dress is also extremely versatile. Take a look at some of the ways I plan to wear it: With a pair of white trainers for a casual weekend stroll. Paired with strappy heels for a semi-formal summer wedding. Go out for brunch with sneakers and a tote bag. Wandering through the fields of the haunted estate I inherited from the daughter-in-law of a long-lost great-aunt in the English countryside. Like both a beach blanket and a golden hour dinner ‘fit on vacation. But that’s just me! Considering the unreal price of this perfect summer dress, it’s pretty obvious that you should probably (definitely), maybe (definitely) grab it. Due to its romantic look and timeless color, it will be a closet staple forever. If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now. More from In The Know: I’m a Lifestyle Editor, and Here Are the 25 New Nordstroms I’m Watching This Summer If you’re shopping for a shoe this summer, make it one of these 7 affordable wedge shoes because the feedback is so real We found the top 3 affordable dupes for the Loewe Raffia Basket Bag and the cheapest is just $45 Imagine Your Life With These 13 Completely Useless Necessities Under $15 From Amazon Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intheknow.com/post/perfect-flowy-summer-dress-amazon/

