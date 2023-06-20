Black girls are reappropriating alternative fashion





CNN

—



Whether it’s the ripped jeans and studs of 1970s punk or the heavy makeup of the New Romantics of the 1980s, the visual politics of alternative (alt) fashion has always been proudly divergent from mainstream culture. Aligned with music scenes and subcultures dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, from rockabilly and hippie movements to 1990s grunge and rave and 2000s emo and cyberpunk, these scenes have long been synonymous with angst and rebellion.

But the alternative space in both music and fashion has often felt unwelcoming to black creatives. Despite pioneering black alternative artists such as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who fused gospel with her electric guitar as early as the 1930s to earn the moniker godmother of rock n roll, and the bold and dramatic look and sound of Little Richard in the 1950s, alternative popular culture was dominated by whites.

It’s a reality discussed by British alternative rock band Skunk Anansie. The band has both a black bassist and a lead singer, Skin, who told the Guardian in 2020, We’re not getting close to the recognition we deserve because our faces weren’t what the establishment wanted to define. Great Britain. Willow Smith has also spoken of experiencing similar prejudice, recountingThe facein 2021, black people created rock music. But we have been so indoctrinated, so conditioned to believe that we only thrive in certain categories and certain entertainments. And that’s just not OK.

But new movements this time on social networks are shaking things up. With 1.8 billion views on TikTok, for example, #altfashion in 2023 is once again making headlines. The staples remain teenage angst, anti-status quo, political dissatisfaction and an I am who I am whether you like it or not, but now alternative fashion is a space where black people work to reclaim and solidify their presence, showcasing their distinctive alternate-world flair that has often turned its back on them. As of this writing, on TikTok, #blackalt has nearly 170 million views.

What does the hashtag represent? Expect different, sometimes conflicting, clothing references; mix barbiecore (which uses light, bright colors like pink and white) with emocore color palettes (which embrace deep tones like black and purple), for example, or pair old-school alt fashion pieces such as fishnets with Y2K earmuffs and modern elements, garters, multiple belts, faux fur and rain of accessories.

Then there’s the hugely popular #aliyahcore movement, which refers to a trend started by Aliyah Bah, better known as aliyahsinterlude on social media. Aliyah, a 20-year-old Atlanta-based influencer, was the first person to coin the #aliyahcore hashtag during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when she started posting Get Ready With Me outfits and videos on Tik Tok. As of this writing, she has over 2.6 million followers on this platform, over 620,000 followers on Instagram, and 370,000 on Twitter. During a video call with CNN, she described #aliyahcore as a style that blends aspects of 2000s fashion and streetwear with Japanese-inspired Harajuku and Gyaru culture.

It transcends fashion, Aliyah said of the move. It starts with not caring how you are perceived, not caring who or what anyone has to say about you because you know who you are and you carry that energy with you in your everyday life. #aliyahcore also addresses the issue of black girls, especially dark-skinned girls, who feel unwelcome in the fashion world due to colorism and other negative stereotypes.

I feel like a darker skinned black woman (meaning) I have to work 10 times harder, she said. A lighter skinned person could do this alternative stuff and people would eat it but when it’s on a darker skinned person we get this negative connotation when you’re black you’re kind of demonized for it .

We don’t really see dark-skinned women in fashion spaces often, Aliyah continued. I’m happy to have an influence on darker skinned girls.

White people have also been more easily able to navigate the space of public rebellion, speaking out and publicly feeling anti-status quo without much fear of negative or violent consequences. For black people, participating in a fashion or subculture that promotes unabashed self-expression is daunting, given the highly politicized and often violent reactions to Zoot suits worn in the 1930s and 1940s. These sets of blazers and of clean-cut but bulky pants (often accessorized with a fedora or trilby-style hat) were popular in the jazz, blues, and dancehall scenes of black and Latino/Chicano neighborhoods across America, but their wearers have become the target of racial attacks. violence. Historian Kathy Peiss, author ofZoot Suit: the enigmatic career of extreme styleis credited inSmithsonian Magazineas saying that this was perhaps the first time in American history that fashion was seen as the cause of widespread civil unrest.

Navaeh Davis, a 17-year-old influencer from New York, said the inclusivity in today’s #aliyahcore community makes her feel secure in her sense of style.

There were several times when people would definitely treat me a little differently, she told CNN via Zoom. I feel like (people) have the wrong ideas about my character even though they’ve never even spoken to me or been close to me because of the way I dress.

The inclusiveness within the #aliyahcore community is refreshing, Navaeh explained. When you meet another person who also loves alternative fashion, who also has their own style and is 100% themselves, it’s just amazing.

I think, in particular, people of color who feel like people don’t see them or hear them as we say here, that’s how we dress, said Holly Alford, director of Inclusion and Equity and Senior Director of Design for Virginia Commonwealth. University of Arts.

But not everyone is happy with the ubiquity of #aliyahcore. Many black women who dressed similarly before the trend exploded have expressed feelings of frustration at having their authentic style erased.

I think the biggest misconception about #aliyahcore is that a lot of people think I’m saying I created every subset, every little detail, Aliyah said in response. In reality, they are different styles rolled into one.

Aliyah and Navaeh have been on each other’s social networks for a while, but in February they met for the first time in real life. There, Aliyah gave Navaeh her own #aliyahcore makeover.

It felt like home, Navaeh said of her resulting look.

#aliyahcore today, tomorrow and all of 2023, she laughed. Period!