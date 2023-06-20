Fashion
Zara Tindall dons a chic boater and 660 floral midi dress for Royal Ascot
Zara and Mike Tindall cut a stylish pair as they arrived at Royal Ascot this afternoon.
The royal couple were among onlookers arriving on the first day of Britain’s most glamorous running competition, with Princess Anne’s daughter wearing a pale green floral midi dress 660 Cecilia by Leo Lin for the occasion.
The 42-year-old rider also donned a chic straw boater with a pale pink ribbon, keeping her blonde hair tucked neatly.
She matched the sleek outfit with a nude clutch and nude Sauvereign shoes adorned with gold gemstones and her initials on the bottom.
Meanwhile, former England rugby star Mike, 44, opted for a traditional outfit, wearing a top hat and tails, a striped waistcoat and trousers – and a cream rose on his lapel.
Stylish onlookers Zara and Mike Tindall pictured on day one of Royal Ascot this afternoon
The king’s niece wore a pale green floral midi dress 660 Cecilia by Leo Lin for the occasion, matching the look with a chic straw boater with a pink ribbon
Meanwhile, former England rugby star Mike, 44, opted for a traditional outfit, wearing a top hat and tails, a striped waistcoat and trousers – and a cream rose on his lapel
Glamorous racing fans at the eventdodged the previous wet weather by donning colorful dresses and dapper evening suits to descend on Berkshire Racecourse.
Some attendees took advantage of the casual dress code by opting for suits and slacks – instead of the traditional dresses.
Although the formal dress code remains, in recent years the racetrack has encouraged visitors to be more “” with their fashion.
Racegoers can also choose to dress in the male or female dress code, regardless of gender.
Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of Britain’s racing calendar, began today with the Queen Anne Stakes and will run until Ladies Day on Friday.
Around 300,000 people are expected to attend this prestigious event, including some royalty and world famous celebrities.
The day is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and racing fans take the opportunity to turn on the style, from chic hats and sundresses to sharp suits.
It is the first year that the event, one of the late Queen’s favourites, has taken place since her death in September.
Despite an early downpour, the weather seemed to be holding for day one attendees, with Zara, 42, adjusting her buttons as she arrived at the event.
The couple were among the first members of the Royal Family to arrive at the races, with other members of the Windsor family expected to attend later.
In recent years Her Majesty has marked the festivities with a royal carriage procession, while the tradition will continue this year King Charles has yet to confirm whether he will lead it.
However, Charles led the procession last year, with the Queen watching from her home due to mobility issues.
In honor of the late monarch, the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, a six-stage sprint held on the Saturday of the five-day Ascot meeting, will now be known as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
Chairman of Ascot Sir Francis Brooke Bt. said: ‘The late Queen’s close association with Ascot Racecourse was well known throughout the world, but no race at the Royal Meeting previously bore the name of the Queen Elizabeth II.
“His Majesty the King has approved the renaming of the Platinum Jubilee Stakes to The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
“It will honor Her Majesty in perpetuity and maintain the link with the three Jubilees celebrated since the race began as the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2002.”
|
