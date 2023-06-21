New fashion talent Burc Akyol does “magic with little”

Paris (AFP) As the fashion world geared up for the famous juggernaut of Pharrell Williams’ debut show in Paris on Tuesday, a young designer was making his own modest splash with a debut under his own house.

Burc Akyol may not yet have the wherewithal to shut down Paris’ oldest bridge the way Williams did for his Louis Vuitton show, but for savvy fashionistas his proposition is just as exciting.

The 34-year-old’s debut show as part of the official Paris Fashion Week roster continued his unique blend of Eastern and Western styles that has already won over Cate Blanchett and Cardi B – who both wore his dress audacious with two silver hands cupping their breasts.

“We’re not Vuitton, but that’s okay, maybe we will one day,” Akyol told AFP as he put the finishing touches on the show.

For now, his Parisian apartment serves as a studio, with a bedroom cluttered with drawings.

His show took place, like the previous ones, in the courtyard of his building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.

“I find it important to bring my guests to my house, it’s very artisanal,” he said.

“We manage to do magic with very little,” he added.

“Sovereignty over bodies”

One of his flagship dresses is an “all black in very simple lace”, he says as an example.

“We just inserted gold threads into it so that we could make it something special and give it a second life.”

Transparent with a built-in thong, it is worn by a model with curves that remains rare on the catwalks, especially for this kind of chic and sexy silhouette.

He also returned to the “burqa” look he introduced in recent seasons.

A play on her name, it’s also a statement on women’s rights, and features a sheer veil that covers the body from head to toe with pantyhose as the only piece underneath.

Last season, he fashioned a hair skirt to reference protests by women in Iran against the compulsory wearing of the headscarf.

“I have sisters, I want them to have a fulfilling sex life, to be feminine, I want them to have sovereignty over their bodies,” Akyol told AFP.

A fan of revealing slits and transparencies in his clothes, Akyol hates creations “in denial of the body”.

Like many of his generation, he sees gender divisions in clothing as unnecessary and his collection is aimed at both genders.

He chose to present during menswear week as it currently attracts more attention and is better timed for sales.

Very thin, he himself often wore feminine pants as a teenager, and now he tries on all prototypes himself, including bras.

“Clothes have no gender,” he said.

“Desire for Beauty”

Austere and sexy, Akyol’s outfits reflect her mixed identity.

“I was born in France to Turkish parents. When I was in front of my parents’ apartment, I became French… and when I was at home, I ate and lived like a Turk.”

The son of a tailor, he grew up in an HLM in Dreux, an hour from Paris, with “many immigrants”.

“We had a desire for beauty,” he said.

He learned to sew at home where the whole family “patched up their clothes on Saturday nights while watching TV”.

Although he developed his passion by watching fashion shows on television, he is happy that things have moved online, which is more favorable to emerging talent.

“We don’t have to depend on the mainstream media anymore,” he said.

AFP 2023