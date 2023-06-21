Emma Watson’s Levitating Dress in Her Photo Baffles Fans

Emma Watson’s new Instagram post has blocked the internet.

On June 19, the 33-year-old actress uploaded three posts to the social media platform to promote her luxury gin business, along with her brother, Alex Watson.

But one photo has caught fans’ attention as it appears the Brown University graduate has learned to defy gravity.

In his second job, the Harry Potter star and his younger brother pose next to each other while wearing matching outfits. He sports a light blue button down shirt and khakis. She dons a pale blue draped dress that unknowingly doubled as an optical illusion.

The angle of the photo and the shape of the dress’s neckline make it look like her straps are floating and not attached to her body.

Fans struggled to understand the design of the Loewe dress and joked about their confusion in the comments.

One person referenced a levitation spell from the Harry Potter movies and wrote: The robe said Wingardium Leviosa.

The Harry Potter jokes kept coming.

Another said is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa, referring to a funny scene in Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. In the beloved franchise’s first film, Emma Watson’s precocious character Hermione corrects Rons’ (Rupert Grint) pronunciation of the elevation spell before fluttering a feather.

Other fans continued to focus on building the dress. A social media user said: This dress defies physics.

A similar comment read, This dress is levitating.

Some were so taken aback by her outfit that they spent quite a bit of time trying to figure out how to wear it.

After reading the comments, I feel less bad about how long I had to look at her dress to figure out what was going on, one person said before including a laughing crying emoji.

A fan wondered if the dress was somehow attached to the actors ear.

When one Instagram user asked for help making sense of the dress, another responded and said they found a second photo of the Loewe design on Spanish luxury fashion houses. PageInstagram.

In March, the fashion label shared a photo of Pose actor Indya Moore modeling the same optical illusion. However, fans were still puzzled after seeing the other post.

Anyone here to cross-reference what Emma Watson was wearing?? asked one person on the March post.

One of them replied and said the Loewe message was not helpful.

The problem is that he didn’t answer my questions haha, read the comment.

While her fans debated the mystifying dress, Emma Watson was more focused on spending time with her brother and promoting the family liquor company, Renais. But, she decided to poke fun with another recent look.

On June 20, the Little Women star shared a fun photo on her Instagram Story of the siblings lying on two couches with green face masks on and towels over their heads.

Getting that reborn look, she joked.