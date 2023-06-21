Pharrell Williams internship Louis Vuitton debut on Pont Neuf





[1/5]Designer Pharrell Williams appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2024 men’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton, on the Pont Neuf bridge, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, France, June 20, 2023. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) – For his first collection at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams drew his global audience to the Pont Neuf in Paris, kicking off his tenure as creative director of menswear with a celebrity-filled outdoor show. In a show that further entrenched the LVMH-owned label (LVMH.PA) in popular culture, models walked across the gold-painted runway to listen to live music. They paraded bead-embellished tracksuits, fur outerwear and shimmering jackets with the brand’s signature plaid pattern, in all colors and sizes, including camouflage shades. Crowds gathered along the Seine, looking to catch a glimpse of the looks, which continued LV’s approach of mixing street style with luxury. “I’m the second black man to experience this on the planet, the biggest fashion house in the world,” Williams said in a pre-show interview, referring to his work since February. Best known as the singer and songwriter of pop hits ‘Happy’ and ‘Blurred Lines’, 50-year-old Williams has ended months of speculation by taking the place of his friend Virgil Abloh, who served as March 2018 until his death. in November 2021. Abloh had been the industry’s most prominent black designer, credited with forging a niche for street style and loose skateboard looks in high-end fashion. “My brother Virgil was the first. He made so much progress for the house and did so many things. He brought skate culture into this world – while being a black American man. It’s unreal that I can do that too,” Williams said. LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault and his family, whom Williams has known for years, have been “extremely supportive” of his new role, Williams said. Williams was first introduced to the Arnault clan during a collaboration to design sunglasses with Louis Vuitton designer Marc Jacobs in 2004. Arnault and his children, all of whom hold senior positions at LVMH, were seated in the front row, along with Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian. “The idea was to instill the idea that Louis Vuitton is also the master of couture for a dandy man who wants to be a little more elegant,” Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari said of his briefing. at Williams. “It wasn’t difficult because it’s him. … What you see on the catwalk is Pharrell, multiplied by 70 looks.” “The significance in terms of symbolism is great,” said HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg, noting that while many labels talk about diversity and inclusion, Williams’ nomination “takes a stand.” Robert Schramm-Fuchs, portfolio manager at LVMH shareholder Janus Henderson, said the group’s cultural push could help broaden the appeal of the luxury brand. Given LVMH’s large size, the number of new customers it needs to attract to move the needle is much higher than for smaller brands, Schramm-Fuchs said. “If you’re bringing in a lifestyle and things like that, you have to be careful to keep it inclusive and not alienate existing customer groups,” he added. “That’s the challenge, and so far they’re handling it very well.” ($1 = 0.9164 euros) Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Vanessa O’Connell, Richard Chang and Leslie Adler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

