Affordable Nap Dresses That Make Leisuretime Luxurious – SheKnows





Part Victorian bodice dress, part cozy nightgown, the "nap robe" is the latest staple in leisure lady style. take TikTok, joining the ranks of the "coastal granny dress" and the good old kaftan. You'd have to be sleeping to miss the nap dress trend, which is virtually ubiquitous online and at all your favorite retailers. But the concept was invented by Nell Diamond, CEO of the luxury leisurewear brand Hill House in 2019. The nap dress was designed to fit the aesthetic of active millennial moms who make their personal style look effortlessly flawless. Adorned with smocking, ruffles, and A-line shapes, lightweight, puffy summer dresses are meant to be chic enough for events, casual enough for errands, and comfy enough for sleeping in (hence the name). And while the original nap dresses cost around $150 a pop, there are plenty of options online that offer all the ease and aesthetics of the high-end version at prices that won't make you sweat. We've found these seven great options below, each for $40 or less. A puff sleeve nap dress that reaches to the ankle Target This long ruffled linen dress from Target August Sky, with its bodice and ruffles, is chic for a prairie girl and goes perfectly with white or brown sandals or even gold heels. August Sky Women's Floral Smocked Midi Dress $34 A sky blue nap dress with ruffled cap sleeves Target This Cupshe classic embodies all the most glamorous elements of the nap dress in its knee-length incarnation. A ruffled cap sleeve detail is really what makes this baby blue smocked ruffle dress so damn dreamy. Cupshe – Cupshe Baby Blue Smocked Ruffle Dress $30.99 Asymmetrical Maxi Nap Dress Target The original nap dress comes in many different collar and sleeve styles, and the one-shoulder look is among the most visually interesting. This A-Line Knox Rose maxi dress embodies that whimsical elegance with the same bouncy, tiered bodice charm you expect in 24-hour style like this.

Knox Rose Sleeveless One Shoulder Swing Maxi Dress $40 A plaid nap dress for girls Target If the nap dress style reminds you of the summer dresses of your youth, that’s because this smocked style is a classic kid’s look. So while you tap into your inner child, dress your real child in this picnic-chic plaid version of Cat & Jack with ruffled cap sleeves, a single ruffle and a pair of pockets. Cat & Jack Floating Sleeve Woven Dress $20 An LDND (little black nap dress) Target Florals, stripes and summery hues have their place, but a black nap dress injects a bit of urban elegance into a country girl look. This Universal Thread Halter Sundress is also available in a few other colors including Lavender. Universal Thread Sleeveless Smocked Linen Midi Sundress $35 A tiered mini nap dress Target A romantic floral dress with tons of tiers and playful puff sleeves deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe, and this smocked off-the-shoulder mini dress is one nap dress you’ll get plenty of use out of – and hopefully. -le, a restful sleep too. Lezmore Off-the-Shoulder Smocked Mini Dress $36.99 One off shoulder denim nap dress for girls Target A pair of jeans just got upgraded with this Gap Kids Smocked Denim Dress with Washwell, the perfect piece to pair with trainers or sandals and wear for both play and party. Gap Kids Smocked Denim Dress with Washwell $49.95

