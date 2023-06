Queen Letizia’s peach and blue floral dress is pure elegance

Queen Letizia recently debuted a stunning peach and floral dress during a royal engagement in Madrid, Spain. Sundresses, while an essential piece of any wardrobe, can be tricky to buy. Every body is different, and on those particularly hot summer days when you need to make sure your dress checks out all your requirements, we all deserve to have a dress that makes us feel like a million bucks. One woman who has this concept nailed is none other than Queen Letizia of Spain. From her floral bohemian midi dress to her petal pink blouse and white culottes, the Spanish royal certainly knows how to dress for the warm weather — and her latest look is no exception. (Image credit: Getty Images) As the Spanish Royal Family hosted a lunch for the Jordanian Royal Family at the National Heritage Institution of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Queen Letizia wore a stunning peach and blue floral dress with cap sleeves, perfect for the occasion. Her stunning midi dress was by Diego Estrada, while her pointed toe and slingback pumps were by Carolina Herrera. For accessories, the queen only went with a simple pair of gold hoops, as too much jewelry would have taken away from the intricate and intricate design of her dress. The Queen also kept her tried-and-true hairdo, leaving it in a fashionable style – and also kept her glamorous makeup natural, highlighting her green eyes and the orange of her dress with peach-colored eyeshadow. (Image credit: Getty Images) Although her specific dress is not available for purchase (Diego Estrada dresses must be ordered (meaning the Queen of course got the stunning dress specially tailored for her), we found a style similar which is perfect for all the whimsical summer occasions you have coming this season. Besides Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI, the Spanish Royal Family hosted King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Prince Hashem of Jordan for their busy day which included visiting the National Heritage Museum, as well as having lunch together at the Royal Palace. The event marked the first reunion of the Spanish and Jordanian royal family since the coronation of King Charles just two months ago in May 2023, as Letizia and Felipe did not attend the Jordanian royal wedding earlier in June.

