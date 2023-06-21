Pharrell Williams launches the first Louis Vuitton collection: what you need to know

This last Valentine’s Day, Louis Vuitton announcement that Pharrell Williams would be their new creative director for men. Pharrell takes over the vacant role once held by Virgil Abloh, who was appointed to the role in 2018 and revolutionized the brand throughout his tenure, which only ended due to his untimely death in 2021.

Abloh’s time with Louis Vuitton was one of reinventing street style, black empowerment and multidisciplinary innovation for the French luxury fashion house. Its menswear collections took the brand’s urban style to a refined and stimulating level, with colorful and often surreal colors. artistic inventions. Ablohs’ runways were an immersive world full of rainbows, inflatable figures, and even futuristic use of metal makeup on models’ faces. Abloh also played with dimension in his sculptural and salient designs as a beautiful ode to top Paris in the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection.

Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter

Contrary to Abloh’s often whimsical approach, Pharrell say it New York Times that he doesn’t want anything to be just for aesthetics, and that everything has to have a real function. Pharrell is the second black man to hold the title of creative director at Louis VuittonAbloh was the first. It’s the crown jewel of LVMH’s portfolio. That’s it, and I was appointed to govern in this position, said Pharrell. So #1, a ruler of a position is usually like a king. But a leader in that position is a lifelong student to me. This is what I intend to be.

Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton collection on Tuesday June 20 in Paris has been highly anticipated by the fashion industry and is one of the most anticipated shows of the Spring/Summer 2024 men’s season. catch-up campaign with Rihanna showed the pregnant singer majestically posed amid an array of LV’s signature monogrammed Speedy bags, in a variety of new colors.

Pharrell’s first show in Paris, which took place at Pont Neuf (the oldest standing bridge in the French capital!), continued to feature these bags, along with a glitch camo print. A variety of colors and styles debuted this revamp of the Damier brand’s signature checkerboard pattern. Headliners included long coats and full suits, along with a handful of camouflage rain boots, sunglasses and berets. Pharrell stuck to earth tones of dark brown, army green and mustard yellow often appeared with the more flashy jewel-encrusted bomber jackets and an opening look with a bold camouflage jacket with silver sequins.

While the brand’s staple suit was present and crisp (and in a nice assortment of denims and earth tones), Pharrell also kept it casual in terms of ready-to-wear, with glitch camo sweatshirts and a complete set of pajamas.

On the Pont Neuf bridge, models walked across a pale yellow runway to the sound of a full orchestra and choir. Pusha T’s music serenaded the rows of largely camouflage-clad models, and unsurprisingly, it was a truly star-studded presentation. Celebrities in attendance included Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton and Jaden and Willow Smith.

Under the theme of “lovers”, Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show successfully launched the brand into a new era, full of risk-taking and experimentation with colors and patterns. The focus on overcoats and accessories left many of the brand’s basics intact, while LV’s Damier shake-up in favor of glitch camo pushed the brand’s urban style into the forest.

A look back at Pharrell’s history with the brand, however, reveals why we perhaps should have seen this first collection arrive and why we have more to look forward to in Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton menswear future.

Pharrell’s relationship with Louis Vuitton began in 2004, with the release of Millionaire sunglasses in collaboration with Marc Jacobs and Nigo. The chunky red aviators, with a monogrammed gold trim, quickly became iconic, so much so that Abloh updated the eyewear in 2018 as part of its first LV show.

These sunglasses were emblematic of the Pharrells style at the time. In 2004, his style was eclectic and youthful. He wore oversized chains, baseball caps, bright colors and funky graphic prints. An integral part of skate culture, Pharrell hasn’t been afraid to innovate skater style, infusing classic shapes with bright colors and patterns. Pharrells brand graphics Billionaire Boys Club (which he founded in 2003) and its Icecream branch are catchy and simple, yet effective.

In 2008, Pharrell worked again with Louis Vuitton, collaborating on a jewelry line with Camille Miceli. The pieces were inventive and fantastical, with Pharrell’s striking use of color and flashy love of sparkle making the collection a true work of art.

Pharrell has a certain confidence in fashion which will greatly help her in her future LV projects. Whether it’s denim on denim, an oversized fedora hat or gender, Pharrell owns her looks with elegance and swag that come together to create a special kind of fashion icon.