Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie at Milan Fashion Week





Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker enjoyed a stylish father-daughter outing in Italy on June 17. The couple attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week, marking their first joint appearance since last September. They watched the show from the front row in matching black MGK outfits wearing a low-cut corset top, leather jacket, pants and a mesh face covering, while Casie also looked pissed off in a sheer panel dress, platform boots and gold necklaces. The two finished their look with matching pearl earrings. MGK shares 13-year-old Casie with his ex Emma Cannon, who he dated long before his rise to fame. The musician and his daughter have dated a handful of times in the past, including at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the 2021 American Music Awards and Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017 and 2019. Casie also joined her dad. on his Mainstream Sellout tour across Europe last fall, making pit stops in France and Italy alongside Megan Fox. When Casie turned 13 last July, MGK celebrated by giving her a cake that read “OMG YOU’RE A TEENAGER!” and calling himself a “proud dad” on Instagram Stories. In MGK’s Hulu documentary “Life in Pink,” Casie opened up about how her father’s desire for a No. 1 album had negatively impacted their relationship in the past. “He’s so focused on that one thing, that he just blocks it all out and stops caring about everything around him,” the teenager said. He has since reassessed his priorities to focus on spending quality time with his only child. “The most important thing, and I often forget it, is [that] it’s about memories you create with them. I can’t waste those moments anymore because now she needs me,” he said. “I have to be able to help her become the person she is going to become. She is the future of my legacy, and she will create her own. I want to be his biggest fan.” Read ahead to see photos from MGK and Casie’s haute couture day at Milan Fashion Week.

