The 15 Best T-Shirt Dresses of 2023



A t-shirt dress combines the casual comfort of your favorite t-shirt with the elegance of a flirty little dress. And while most of the dresses on this list are shorter with scoop necks, there are plenty that offer different styles and lengths. Go for super trendy midi dresses or long flowing maxi dresses if that's more your thing. Either way, all you have to do is change your shoes to more or less dress them up. They look just as cute with a pair of comfy heels or sneakers as they do with white sneakers or your comfy flip flops. Did we also mention how cute T-shirt dresses are in transition times? Buy one for the summer, then when the weather turns cool, throw on your favorite denim jacket and a pair of ankle boots and you’ve got an entirely different look that’s just as comfortable and fashionable. So now that the secret is out, it’s really up to you which of these options will keep you looking chic and relaxed no matter the weather! ” /> Skip to content Each item on this page has been chosen by a The pioneer woman editor. We may earn a commission on some of the items you choose to purchase. 1 Best Deal Time and Tru Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress 1 Best Deal Time and Tru Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Credit: Wal-Mart A pretty plain cotton dress for less than $12? Yes! Choose between five different colors and this crew will accompany you everywhere. It has a slightly relaxed fit and falls just above the knee. 2 Best Selection Molerani casual simple t-shirt dress 2 Best Selection Molerani casual simple t-shirt dress Credit: Amazon Do you want to choose between dozens of plain and printed options? Great, then this choice is made for you! They are all made of rayon/spandex for added stretch, but be aware that you must hand wash them. 3 Best Oversized The weekend t-shirt dress in organic cotton 3 Best Oversized The weekend t-shirt dress in organic cotton 1 credit Most t-shirt dresses offer a little room to move, but an oversized option gives you a lot more room to look trendy and cool. Made from organic cotton, it also has a front pocket like a traditional t-shirt. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 4 Ree’s Style The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Dress 4 Ree’s Style The Pioneer Woman Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Dress Now 20% off Credit: Wal-Mart If you know anything about Ree Drummond, you know you can count on her line to deliver casual and cute print dresses at great prices. This best-selling scoop neck dress is available in six different prints in sizes XS to 3X. 5 Best Lunch Aerie Extreme V-Neck Boyfriend T-Shirt Midi Dress 5 Best Lunch Aerie Extreme V-Neck Boyfriend T-Shirt Midi Dress Now 50% off Credit: American Eagle Midi dresses are all the rage right now, so why not combine two trends in one with a t-shirt version? It looks like a comfortable white v-neck t-shirt, but with extra length and an alluring side slit. 6 Best Maxi Anrabess Women’s Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress 6 Best Maxi Anrabess Women’s Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress Credit: Amazon We love an easy and airy maxi dress, especially when it has pockets! This rayon-blend option comes in 30 different prints and solids, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 7 best sleeveless Hanes Originals Cotton Tank Dress 7 best sleeveless Hanes Originals Cotton Tank Dress Credit: Amazon Hanes makes great t-shirts, so of course they would make a cute t-shirt dress! We also love that it’s sleeveless, which is great on really hot days. It will keep you cool and comfortable with its ring-spun cotton construction. 8 best v-neck Short-sleeved V-neck mini dress with pockets 8 best v-neck Short-sleeved V-neck mini dress with pockets Now 19% off Credit: Amazon A V-neck is universally flattering and gives you plenty of room for a pretty necklace, we might add. This polyester/spandex blend is nice and stretchy, comes with pockets, and is easy to dress up and down. Also discover the 20 pretty plain colors! 9 Size inclusive Effortless T-Shirt Dress 9 Size inclusive Effortless T-Shirt Dress Credit: Athlete How tall are you ? It doesn’t really matter, because Athleta will have an option for you. It is available in sizes XXS to 3X in sizes small, regular and large. It also has antimicrobial odor control properties in the fabric, so don’t worry about sweating on a hot day. Advertising – Continue Reading Below ten Pretty in pink Women’s Vintage Mini T-Shirt Shift Dress ten Pretty in pink Women’s Vintage Mini T-Shirt Shift Dress Now 10% off Credit: Old Navy Made from soft washed fleece, you’ll be super comfy and pretty in pink in this cute little number. It’s semi-fitted and falls just at the knee, so it will fit almost any body type. 11 Touch of Tie Dye Alastre Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress 11 Touch of Tie Dye Alastre Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress Now 17% off Credit: Amazon We love the striped and tie-dye look, don’t you? Of course, if you don’t like it, this cute choker is available in dozens of other solids and patterns. It also has a more swinging silhouette, which gives more room to move behind and to the sides. 12 5 star rating Striped Pocket T-Shirt Dress 12 5 star rating Striped Pocket T-Shirt Dress Credit: Loft How cute is this mod-inspired shift dress option? It looks like a soft sweatshirt but looks much more chic. It’s totally something you could wear to the office, meet friends for lunch, or just run errands. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 13 The most modern Modern T-Shirt Midi Dress 13 The most modern Modern T-Shirt Midi Dress Credit: Gap If you want something a little more fitted, check out this bodycon dress. It’s so modern with a slim fit that hits just below the knee. And that means everyone’s knees because it comes in small, regular and tall lengths. 14 Nice size detail Nassau Navy Mariner Stripe Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress 14 Nice size detail Nassau Navy Mariner Stripe Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress Credit: Draper James A classic nautical stripe is always a good idea, and the tie waist detail updates the look. You can pull it tight for a fitted look or keep it loose to feel more relaxed. 15 best lines Linen t-shirt dress 15 best lines Linen t-shirt dress We proclaim that linen is THE summer fabric. It’ll keep you comfortable no matter the temperature outside, just like this oversized t-shirt. All you need is a pair of sandals and you’re ready for the season. Business Writer AnnMarie Mattila is the business writer for The Pioneer Woman, covering products ranging from home, fashion, beauty and more. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

