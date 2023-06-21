Fashion
Meghan Markle may have signed an A-List fashion deal that marks a turning point in her post-royal era
Just when critics want to count Meghan Markle after the cancellation of his Spotify podcast, Archetypes, a major opportunity may be on the horizon. If the rumors turn out to be true, this will be the first epic hit she’s made with her new high-profile Hollywood agents, William Morris Endeavour.
THE Daily mail reports that the Duchess of Sussex is about to become the new face of the French fashion house Dior. She would join other A-list stars who already represent the brand, including Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna. Meghan is everything everyone is talking about, a source told the UK outlet. There have been rumors for weeks that she is set to sign a deal with Dior that has put the gossip mill into overdrive. If she’s successful, no one will remember that her silly little podcast was canceled after one season. It would be the first step in his rebranding as a power player in the entertainment industry and it’s something his agency has been working on for weeks.
Meghan made the strategic decision to select Ari Emmanuel and WME to represent her. She knew they could lift her from the shadow of the royal family to a global superstar and the possible Dior deal is a step in the right direction. Ari is the best in the industry when it comes to business deals and revenue. He is delighted to represent Meghan and has poured all his energy into it, a WME insider shared. Offers are pouring in, including from other podcast platforms.
While critics mean the end is near for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, it’s probably only just begun. It’s a new chapter for them and one that will hopefully lead them away from the tale of the family feud which many people have grown weary of. Reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer told the Daily mail that he believes his agency has a tactical battle plan and that naysayers should beware that a new era of the Duchess of Sussex is here. Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband’s toxic dramas, he said. She is a woman who never stops moving forward. It’s about building a global brand. Look out, world, here comes Meghan 2.0!
|
