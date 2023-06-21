Princess Charlotte’s dress in the recently released Father’s Day photo has a long history with the royal family





The dress that Princess Charlotte wore in the recently released Father’s Day photos with her father, Prince William and his brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, is an old standby not only of Charlotte, but also of the girls who have been growing up in the royal family for over a decade, People reports. The dress, writes the outlet, is “one of [Charlotte’s] must-have summer dresses”, and was made by British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley. The ‘Blossom Button-Front’ daisy-print dress has short puff sleeves and a Peter Pan collar and was seen last month on Charlotte as she attended a coronation rehearsal ahead of the May 6 ceremony at the Abbey of Westminster. (Image credit: Getty) “It’s smart enough to go to a rehearsal at the Abbey and at the same time it’s laid back enough to work in a woodland setting having fun with your brothers and your dad,” Riley said. People. “They were all absolutely gorgeous; this is such a fun photo! Rachel Riley Blossom Button Front Dress As Marie Claire reported on Sunday, the photo pays a subtle tribute to the late Her Majesty, as the quartet sit on a bench given to the late Queen for her ninetieth birthday in 2016. The photo was taken earlier this year on the Windsor Estate grounds by photographer Millie Pilkington. (Image credit: Getty) Charlotte has worn the cotton dress publicly three times, and Riley said it holds a special place in her heart because it possess Her daughter also wore the style: “It’s been a bestseller since I designed it 25 years ago,” Riley said. “My daughter Rose [who is now 30 and works alongside Riley] wore the same dress when she was little, and it remains a best-seller today. Other daughters of the British royal family also love the timeless dress: Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, wore it to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012; Isla Phillips, the youngest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips, also wore the dress at the Platinum Jubilee last year. (Image credit: Getty) “Classic clothes have longevity because there are only certain styles that never go out of style,” Riley said. “We update them with new prints, which we design ourselves, and have the fabric printed and for me it’s so fun to see classic clothes stand the test of time. Something my daughter wore 25 years ago is now worn by Princess Charlotte, and she looks just as comfortable and beautiful.

