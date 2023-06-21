Fashion
Masculinity is reinvented at Milan Men’s Fashion Week
As Milan Men’s Fashion Week draws to a close, we’ve rounded up the best shows from Valentino, JW Anderson, Prada and Setchu. Find all the actions of spring summer 24 below:
Sex and drooling at Prada
In a gray industrial setting, Raf Simmons and Miuccia Prada focused on fluid tailoring, presenting a “paradox between silhouette and materiality”. As the boy models stepped out to Nine Inch Nails’ sexier lyrics “I Want To F*** You Like An Animal,” green slime oozed from the ceiling, forming puddles on the runway. Referencing the 1940s, the silhouettes were cinched at the waist, the vast majority of looks were formed of jackets or shirts with shoulder pads tucked into thigh-baring shorts. Borrowing from the current trend in womenswear, multi-pocket utility jackets and vests were dotted throughout the collection.
Japanese minimalism in Setchu
No doubt Satoshi Kuwata from Setchu is still reeling from winning the coveted LVMH award just two weeks ago. The Japanese designer managed to draw the fashion crowd to the outskirts of Milan for his Spring Summer 24 video presentation. The collection reflected his multi-faceted influence and background, with lightweight double-breasted jackets hinting at his time. to work on Saville Row, while the overall feel of minimalism was an expression of his Japanese roots. The functionality of the garments was also in the foreground, sweaters and cardigans transformed into vests via unbuttoned sleeves.
The rugby jersey is making a comeback at JW Anderson
For Spring Summer 24, Jonathan Anderson delivered what he does best: taking inspiration from everyday banality and translating it through original designs and innovative materials. Taking inspiration from British heritage, rugby shirts are made from thick, stiff fabric, giving the impression of a biker jacket; a Cornwall-based ceramic company informed the blue and white color scheme. Among the 50 looks, knits and chunky leather platform clogs stole the show. Two-piece Melange knits were inspired by the studio couch, and mop heads inspired the shaggy sweaters paired with tracksuits. Eye-catching looks came in the form of tank tops with exaggerated 3D horizontal padding and shorts with buttresses.
At Valentino, rewriting the rules of male identity
Opening Milan Men’s Fashion Week was Pierpaolo Piccioli’s vision for Valentino Spring Summer 24. The show was held on the campus of the Statale University of Milan with the aim of being more inclusive, allowing students to watch from the courtyard. Titled “The Narratives”, Piccioli was inspired by the intimacy and humanity of Hanya Yanagihara’s four main male characters. A little life, accessories, shirts and jeans are stamped with lines from the novel. Masculinity was reinvented through soft cuts and jackets adorned with floral motifs and embroidery. The signature monochromatic color palette was interspersed with pastels, bright pinks and deep reds.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
