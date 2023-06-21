Fashion
Misirli 1951: The sought-after Turkish fashion brand that is about to land on British shores
When it comes to luxury fashion, the most prestigious brands, and those we keep coming back to, have a rich history and heritage. There’s just something about an inspiring brand story that captures our attention, and it plays a key role in shaping a fashion house’s identity, building its reputation and fostering an association with quality craftsmanship.
So recent news that the heritage luxury fashion brand Egyptian 1951 is coming to the UK, with over 70 years of history behind it, is understandably rather exciting for the fashion enthusiasts among us, and might just be the best thing we’ve heard all year.
Having established itself as a leader in the world of luxury fashion, the Turkish brand has made a name for itself thanks to the unparalleled quality of its clothes and the unique designs that characterize its collections. It’s not easy to successfully combine modern trends with timeless appeal, and it’s something that many brands fail to achieve – but Misirli 1951 has made it an art.
Founded in the bustling city of Istanbul, it has since been on a mission to go global. With a range of coveted parts covering outerwear, knitwearinterchangeable pieces and accessories designed for the modern, conscious woman, which will become a staple of all our wardrobes in 2023 and beyond – because this is a brand that knows how to bring to life the types of clothing that are still missing from wear for years to come.
Co-CEOs Emir and Sema Turkmen have played a pioneering role in introducing modern knitwear to Turkey, with the brand’s fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials and aesthetic designs, core characteristics of Misirli 1951 – and that’s something the marque is bringing with it to British Shores this year.
Continuing to innovate by incorporating timeless designs into its collections and bringing new dimensions to the knitwear industry, the collection’s knitwear designs are inspired by the colors, shapes and textures of mountains, oceans and mountains. deserts. The brand aims to create clothing that evokes emotions ranging from awe to peace and symbolizes the interconnectedness of all living beings.
As a brand shaping the fashion industry in Turkey, it’s fair to expect it’s about to make waves here too, and we can’t wait.
The SS 2023 collection offers timeless and sophisticated essentials, from classic silhouettes to on-trend pieces, with something for every taste and personal style – from dramatic bodycon dresses to simple, textured pieces in neutral tones and earthy hues. With a focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, and using innovative materials throughout, highlights include dramatic metallic knits that can be dressed up or down, and open knits with perfectly tactile textures that promise to add interest to any outfit.
Each piece can be dressed up or down, meaning it can play a role in everything from dressy-casual to opulent evening ensembles.
Art has played a central role in bringing the brand’s latest – and indeed all – collections to life, influencing the creative process and guiding the design philosophy and aesthetic of each piece.
By incorporating artistic elements into its collections, Misirli has created unique and visually captivating pieces that are bound to grab our attention for all the right reasons, conveying subtle messages, expressing cultural values and stimulating meaningful conversations.
And by collaborating with talented artists and supporting artistic initiatives, Misirli 1951 also prides itself on contributing to the development of the artistic community and promoting cultural exchange.
Sustainability and ethical values are important to the brand, which is why environmentally friendly materials are used throughout its range, and reducing waste and implementing fair labor practices are priorities throughout. of the design and manufacturing process, as well as the marketing of its products. The collection promotes a slow fashion approach that favors quality over quantity, centered on durable and versatile pieces. And by incorporating premium yarns from different parts of the world, Misirli 1951’s designs are enhanced with unique textures and patterns, with an emphasis on unrivaled production and premium materials that reflect the commitment of the brand to create a sustainable and ethical fashion industry that prioritizes quality and longevity.
The brand uses traditional craft techniques that provide local artisans with employment opportunities and preserve cultural heritage. Its collection is carefully crafted in its own knitting factory using skilled artisans and state-of-the-art technology to create high-quality, long-lasting garments, with a commitment to quality production ensuring that each piece is created with attention to detail. and ethical practices. at each step.
Aiming to continue to bring innovative and unique designs to the fashion industry, Miserlis’ goal now is to continue to be seen as an inspiring brand by providing high quality and aesthetically pleasing products to customers without compromising on trends, its own style and identity, or those essential references in terms of sustainability.
With plans underway to take further steps towards sustainability and reducing its environmental impact, Msrl1951 intends to increase the use of sustainable materials and production methods, use resources more efficiently and to support the conservation of natural resources – so it’s definitely a brand worth supporting if you’re looking for an ethical choice.
Prices range from 80 to 500.
All images are credited: Misirli 1951
