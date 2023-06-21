Emma Watson’s ‘Floating’ Dress Sends Internet Thrills; Fan says ‘He defies physics’





Emma Watson is one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses. Not only her acting skills but also the actress’ dress sense mesmerizes fans every time. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and her fans leave no stone unturned in praising her. The Harry Potter actress is turning heads with her fashion choices and setting the internet on fire with her daring outfits. Similarly, on June 19, the actress left fans confused with her dress as she attended a campaign with her brother Alex Watson. Emma Watson arrives in a flowing dress On June 19, Emma Watson and her brother Alex Watson attended a campaign for their new gin brand, Renais. She shared photos from the event and one photo caught the attention of fans due to the structure of the dress. The actress wore a sky blue strapless mini dress with a whimsical yarn at the bottom of the bodice that made the dress look like it was floating. She was seen having a light conversation with her brother while being candidly clicked. On the other hand, his brother opted for a sky blue T-shirt and beige pants. Fans are confused about Emma’s dress Emma Watson is sending the internet into a frenzy after dropping her photo wearing a unique dress. As soon as she shared the photo, fans got confused with the structure of the outfit. They can’t understand how the actress rocked a flowy dress without failing. One fan wrote, the dress defies gravity. Another wrote, someone make the dress make sense please. While joking and referring to the character Emma Hermione Granger trying to teach Ron Weasley how to pronounce correctly, one fan commented, This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa. I think someone forgot to remove the hangers from her dress before putting it on, another Instagram user wrote. Meanwhile, the Beauty and the Beast actress has long been sidelined from the big screen. In a recent interview, she explained why she decided to take such a long break. The actress said she felt caged and didn’t enjoy her job as much as she once did. However, Emma revealed that she will return when she finds good, challenging projects. READ ALSO : Emma Watson talks about her 5-year hiatus; Reveals that she was not very happy with the profession

