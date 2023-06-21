Emma Watson wore a gravity-defying dress and the jokes are hysterical





Emma Watson has proven once again that she is just as smart as Hermione Granger. Instead of relying on nudity or some shocking gimmick to draw attention to her latest gin company that she founded with her brothers, she wore a designer dress that is just plain baffling. Yes, I’ve been watching this ad for 10 minutes, and I’m no closer to figuring it out! In the photo, Watson and Watson are smiling, staring at something just out of frame. Alex Watson buttoned his light blue shirt wrong? Or maybe the bottom is meant to be uneven. But all that confusion is quickly overshadowed by Emma’s Loewe dress, which perhaps looks like a light blue cotton draped overwire? It sticks up in spikes around his collarbone, creating a kind of half-built tent. You really have to see it to understand it, and even then it won’t make sense, but see for yourself here. Emma Watson is a real fashion darling (that sheer lace dress paired with a black blazer looked so good), so a bold look like this is normal. And here is the same dress that was presented on the catwalk. Unfortunately, there are no side views available. Loewe Spring-Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion WeekEstrop/Getty Images Loewe Spring-Summer 2023 showPeter White/Getty Images The best part of her latest set, however, are the comments, which aren’t mean-spirited at all but slightly roast the garment. The dress says Wingardium Leviosa, reads the top comment, which we are legally required to respond to, it’s LeviOsa, not LevioSA! Another added, This dress defies physics. Yeah. A commentator drew a comparison between Watson who played Belle in the live action The beauty and the Beastand another Disney Princess: She wears what Ariel wore when she got legs lol. Wrote an equally confused follower, After reading the comments I feel less bad about the time I had to look at her dress to figure out what was going on Ok but what East event? And how long did you watch? Should I dedicate an entire afternoon to it?

