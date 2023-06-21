Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton “Phinally” Collection Has Arrived





Pharrell, the entrepreneur, designer, musician and [insert additional superlative here] has finally done it all, having launched its very first Louis Vuitton menswear collection on June 20, 2023. As it should be, the LV show was at its peak Pharrell. This is Pharrell’s world, we all live in it. He made that clear in the days leading up to Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear Fashion Week, when nearly half a dozen Pharrell-related activations suddenly erupted in Paris. There was [deep breath] the massive auction organized by colette co-founder Sarah Andelman for Pharrell’s JOOPITER auction house; a Humanrace x adidas caf selling exclusive Samba sneakers; and a Billionaire Boys Club dinner commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Pharrell brand to name just a few highlights. To view this external content, please click here. They all pale in comparison to the reason for the season, though: Pharrell’s debut Louis Vuitton menswear collection is so big it grabbed the headlines even before the first LV-branded sneaker hit the market. catwalk (you can thank the campaign featuring Rihanna, the postcard-themed invitation, and the inevitable expert speculation about it). Phew. Speaking of these Pharrell designs, what exactly did Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton collection look like, launched on the historic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris? Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection is huge, for its part, but also so fundamentally Pharrell that it feels less like Pharrell running an LV collection and more like LV giving birth to Pharrell’s wildest fashion dreams. For example, Louis Vuitton’s signature Damier canvas was key to Pharrell’s first collection, rendered hi-vis in contrasting black and yellow (a classic BBC graphic T-shirt trick) or digitized in block camouflage that Pharrell called “Damoflage”. It is an evolution of a model frequently used by Pharrell’s own brands, such as Billionaire Boys Club, in turn inspired by BAPEthe pioneering streetwear imprint founded by Pharrell’s friend NIGO. It’s a little Minecrafta little mil-surp, and very Pharrell. Louis Vuitton’s SS24 men’s suits were cut with matching shorts, embodying both Pharrell’s unconventional penchant for suits and his predilection for shorts (the dude loves thigh scrapers). As a gospel choir sang “JOY! JOY! JOY!” (one of two new songs Pharrell composed for the show), the models flaunted clothes that were both baggy and refined. Nothing sloppy, just a lot of looseness, although there were plenty of relatively polished looks. It was very contemporary, very current and very wearable, expect things to get crazier in future collections made even more desirable by tons of reworked LV trunks, plush leather backpacks and funky hats (remember that one Vivienne Westwood number?) While you could draw references to several of Pharrell’s famous “friends” from the massive Beyonc collection, JAY-Z and Rihanna made rare front-row appearances at the show, the most obvious stylistic nod was, really , Tyler, the designer, whose preppy wardrobe is itself at least partially inspired by Pharrell’s camouflage aesthetic side bow ties. Tyler must have felt right at home in LV berets, fur-trimmed bomber jackets and Pharrell loafers. Comparisons to Virgil Abloh, the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton, are also inevitable, especially with varsity jackets and skyscape-print outerwear, but that’s not a bad thing: we all stand on the shoulders of titans. This moment is dedicated to the giant before me,” Pharrell said in a statement. “To our brother in spirit. One good thing about this giant, though: it gives credit where credit is due: at the end of the show, Pharrell invited the entire Louis Vuitton design team to bow alongside the man himself at the end. Beautiful. Shop our favorite products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/pharrell-louis-vuitton-ss24-runway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos