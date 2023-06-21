9 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 from Amazon





E-mail Last year, I had the difficult task of figuring out what to wear to an outdoor summer wedding. In Kentucky. Hello, humidity! When researching summer wedding guest dresses, it was difficult to balance finding something I felt was appropriate for the wedding while keeping me relatively cool and comfortable. Keep reading to see the dresses I marked as top contenders, including the dress I actually chose to wear and felt comfortable in all day. Plus, these summer wedding guest dresses are all under $50 from Amazon! ALSO READ: 10 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses From Amazon Under $50 1. One-shoulder dress with asymmetric ruffles A great compromise between cocktail length and floor length, this ruffled dress features a double asymmetry: a one-shoulder ruffled top, mirrored by a high-low skirt. 2. One Shoulder Pleated Maxi Dress Another take on the one-shoulder trend, this pleated dress is flowy and lightweight while still giving you the most comfortable length to wear for a semi-formal wedding. 3. Floral lace cocktail dress This floral lace cocktail dress offers a shorter length while maintaining coverage on the shoulders and upper arms with a scoop neckline and short sleeves. 4. Tied Strap Tiered Maxi Dress This option can be dressed up or down with the right accessories, but would be perfect for an outdoor wedding with more laid back garden or beach vibes! 5. Ruffled dress tied in the back Talk about versatility – wear this one as a square neck or off the shoulder dress! This flowy cocktail dress features a self-tie bow in the back and will likely reach mid-thigh or knee length, depending on your height. 6. Vintage off-the-shoulder cotton dress One of my favorites for the summer, this cotton dress is extremely breathable and comfortable to wear in hot weather. It definitely gives a “cottagecore” vibe and would be perfect to wear to a beach wedding. 7. Cowl neck satin midi dress Although I don’t generally suggest satin for humid environments, this is a nice slip-on style dress for warmer temperatures. A little more fitted, this midi dress flares out at the bottom and has a square cowl neckline. 8. Long open back dress * * It was my personal choice for the summer wedding I attended! It was lightweight yet a sturdy material which really surprised me with its quality. The fit is incredibly flattering with an A-line silhouette and a halter neck that ties at the back. It’s available in a ton of different colors and patterns for every summer wedding style, from formal to beachy. 9. One Shoulder Ruched Cocktail Dress When you want the look of a cocktail dress, but the feel of your favorite t-shirt, this is the dress to choose! This wrap-style dress is made with a comfortable jersey-like material that’s lightweight, slightly stretchy and comfy in warm weather! – Miranda

