pharrell williams launches the first louis vuitton men’s collection on a checkered gold background





Pharrell Williams launches the FIRST LOUIS VUITTON COLLECTION in Paris Pharrell Williams take over Louis Vuitton SS24 and launched his first menswear collection with the Parisian fashion house, starting with chromatic LV monogram Speedy bags and pixelated camouflage. Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams set their fashion show in Paris on the illuminated Pont Neuf – the iconic bridge that has spanned the Seine for 445 years – and wow onlookers with the new male artistic director’s collection before the panoramic view of the Eiffel Tower. Pharrell Williams succeeded Virgil Abloh as the fashion house’s menswear creative director in February 2023, and the show grounds his designated role and can peruse the future collections he has in store for the French luxury house.

Pharell Williams closed her debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitized Damoflage pattern suit | image courtesy of Louis Vuitton SS24 Louis Vuitton man: pixelated prints and colorful camouflage Pharrell Williams, the iconic musician turned fashion innovator, has made a resounding statement with his highly anticipated SS24 collection for men for Louis Vuitton. The line was splashed with playful prints, especially colorful checkerboard and pixelated camouflage. This motif was expressed in bright colors, clean neutrals and shades of gray, enveloping everything from clothes, bags and luggage. Silhouettes blurred gender lines with oversized fits, thigh-high shorts, wrap skirts and structured cuts shown on both male and female models during the runway. Pharrell Williams concludes his first fashion show for Louis Vuitton On her Instagram stories, Pharrell Williams teased its viewers about what to expect in the Louis Vuitton SS24 Parade. In one of the slides, he shared the job from the Paris-based Skateboard team where a leather jacket is printed with Louis Vuitton’s iconic pixels in changing hues and has a Braille engraving of PHARRELL on the lower left pocket. Five days before his first show, Pharrell Williams published a self-portrait standing behind a giant Louis Vuitton billboard where singer Rihanna had posed for the season’s campaign, carrying the LV monogrammed chromatic Speedy bags. Hours before the show went live, he also teased viewers with a music video of him walking near the show’s venue, accompanied by a choir singing “joy.” Here, Pharrell Williams seems to hint at the influence of music in his debut collection, adding the pizzazz of art with the way he consciously selected the pungent hues of clothing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.designboom.com/design/louis-vuitton-ss24-pharrell-williams-debut-first-menswear-collection-paris-06-20-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos