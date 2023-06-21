Fashion
Pharrell’s debut in Louis Vuitton’s men’s campaign was a star affair
Pharrell’s first show as creative director saw stars stepping out for an evening of glitz and glamor
Renowned musician, producer and fashion icon Pharrell Williams has teamed up with renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton to present a groundbreaking show that fused music, fashion and art like never before. With some of the biggest celebrities in attendance at its debut collection at Paris Fashion Week, the Williams Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris’ Pont Neuf was the most anticipated event of the season.
Here are some of the most incredible looks served up by the celebrities in attendance
Rihanna
The pregnant singer, who was revealed as the face of Pharrell’s new collection a few days ago, came with A$AP Rocky in tow. The duo were dressed in LV blue, with Rihanna donning a plaid denim ensemble, paired with a beanie. Known for her fearless approach to style and her ability to effortlessly fuse high fashion with streetwear elements, Rihanna’s presence as the star of a men’s collection campaign also speaks volumes about the fluidity of fashion.
Beyonce and Jay Z
The all-season star can pull off anything, as her outing for Louis Vuitton proves. Queen Bey wore a stunning yellow silk pajama set that matched a long dressing gown. She also carried the quintessential Louis Vuitton monogram chain bag. Jay Z, who also performed at the event, wore a pixelated brown three-piece suit.
Zendaya
The actress and fashion muse isn’t wrong when it comes to gritty ensembles. She opted for a vibrant, plunging sequined two-piece which she paired with a sleek black LV handbag.
Other looks from the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week
|
