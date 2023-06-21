Chile’s desert dumping ground for 60,000 tons of fast fashion seen from space





Such a waste. A satellite image taken over Chile’s Atacama Desert captures ever-growing mountains of discarded clothing as the fast fashion problem persists. The photo, shared last month by the SkyFi satellite photo and video apphighlights the outcome of the approximately 59,000 tons of used and unsold clothing that arrives at the Chilean port of Iquique each year from the United States, Europe and Asia. Anything that can’t be resold across South America ends up in the desert dump to slowly decompose. Many of these items can take up to 200 years to biodegrade, as most are made with synthetic fabrics or treated with chemicals.





Christmas jumpers and ski boots are among the clothes in the dump. JamPress/SkyFi Textiles pollute nearby water sources and soil with toxic chemicals, cause health concerns. It is estimated that 39,000 tons of unwanted clothes are added to the pile every year. SkyFi said it got the image for $44. “The satellite image we commissioned of the pile of clothes in Chile’s Atacama Desert really puts things into perspective,” reads SkyFi’s blog post. “The size of the pile and the pollution it causes can be seen from space, which clearly shows that there is a need for change in the fashion industry.”





The mountain can be seen from space. JamPress/SkyFi SkyFi said it was able to locate the coordinates of the stacks with the help of members of its Discord Channel and quickly access an existing image. The Post has contacted SkyFi for comment.





Lawyer Paulina Silva shows discarded clothes in the La Pampa desert. AFP via Getty Images





SkyFi shared the satellite images last month on its blog. JamPress/SkyFi Similar images of mountainous dumps overflowing with clothes near Nairobi made headlines earlier this year. At the time, investigators estimated that 300 million damaged or unsalable garments made of synthetic materials ended up in Kenya’s landfills or were burned. The United Nations found in 2018 that the fashion industry is responsible for 2-8% of global carbon emissions. The fast fashion marketwas estimated at over $106 billionin 2022 and is expected to reach $185 billion in 2027.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/20/chiles-desert-dump-for-60k-tons-of-fast-fashion-seen-from-space/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos