Pharrell at Louis Vuitton: When fashion became entertainment





PARIS The day has finally come: more than a year and a half after the death of Virgil Abloh, all eyes have turned to the historic Pont Neuf in Paris, which Louis Vuitton had covered with a golden checkerboard for the debut of the new male art director Pharrell Williams. Parent company LVMH spared no expense with the mega-production, which took place a stone’s throw from Louis Vuitton’s headquarters and the group’s glittering Cheval Blanc hotel. The guests were transported by boat; champagne and canapes were served; and the parade, which drew everyone from fellow LVMH designers Jonathan Anderson and Camille Miceli to megastars like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, was followed by a concert by Jay-Z. Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Launchmetrics.com/spotlight) As for the clothes, it was a collage of this and that, and a foray into the archives of the houses. From sewing to sports, there was a bit of everything. The best looks had the same quirkiness that can be seen in Pharrell’s sense of personal style. Focus on houses checkerboard felt a bit institutional, but the pixelated camouflage using the pattern that tapped into the same cryptopunk aesthetic as the recent Loewe had freshness and appeal. Pharrell’s appointment coincided with Vuitton’s exit as a cultural brand. With 20 billion in annual sales, Vuitton has overtaken fashion as the main vehicle for generating buzz. As such, Pharrell’s output was as much about the spirit as the clothes, conveying a commercially powerful message: Louis Vuitton is Paris; and Louis Vuitton is travel, music and culture in the broadest sense. The challenge ahead is how to leverage such a powerful brand, including all the checkerboard and monogram signifiers that come with it, without weighing things down. It will take some more work for Pharrell to pull it all together, but that’s just the beginning. Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence.

