Pharrell brings gospel night to Paris with her fashion debut





Paris (AFP) Musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams has taken over Paris’ oldest bridge, filled it with celebrities and transformed it into a bustling gospel nightclub as he made his historic debut for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday.

Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, LeBron James and Zendaya were among many stars lining the Pont Neuf in central Paris, which had a golden carpet rolled up the length of it. The multi-faceted artist told AFP ahead of the show that he was aware of the traumatic history behind the current dominance of black culture that has allowed him to take over as the world’s most lucrative fashion brand. world. “We wish our culture and our people didn’t have to suffer so hard to get us here,” Williams said ahead of his debut as menswear director for Louis Vuitton. “It’s not lost on me that a lot of people died, a lot of people lost their lives and suffered…to get us to these positions.” The show itself has played it pretty safe, taking inspiration from familiar Louis Vuitton checkered patterns and leatherwork, adding pixelated patterns and military-style camouflage. Classic bags came out in primary colors, and a few pumped up karts even made their way onto the catwalk carrying stacks of classic Vuitton luggage. The soundtrack went from majestic classical music to full-blown gospel disco. And there was a treat for guests and folks leaning out of windows along the Seine when Jay-Z performed a concert on the bridge late at night, complete with a cameo from Pharrell himself. ‘Wake’ Williams is the second successive black American to take over menswear for Louis Vuitton – a sign of how hip-hop culture has come to dominate global fashion. Williams is the second successive black American to take over menswear from Louis Vuitton JULIAN DE ROSA / AFP He confided in AFP as the final preparations were being made for the show, which saw an entire stretch of the riverbank cordoned off. “I think these companies are waking up, slowly but surely, I think they understand that we have taste and we have something really interesting to offer,” Williams said. “Historically and factually, it’s been whitewashed (but) although it’s been difficult for us historically, it’s kind of made it easier in terms of taste, because we bring such a striking juxtaposition. “It’s striking when you see LeBron James wearing something, when you hear Jay-Z’s lyrics, when you see and hear Beyonce, the energy and the voice.” Virgil’s energy Williams, 50, also opened up about his predecessor Virgil Abloh, a former Kanye West collaborator who breathed new life into Louis Vuitton with his hip-hop-infused style, but died tragically young of cancer in 2021. “I collaborated with him on several things,” Williams said. “Spiritually his energy is still there.” Many brands have moved away from the great designers of the past like Jean Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld, preferring more discreet professionals. But Louis Vuitton, which made more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in sales last year, is going the other way, putting a celebrity in its own right at the helm. A whole stretch of the riverbank has been cordoned off for the show JULIAN DE ROSA / AFP It follows her last show in January, when a performance by Spanish pop superstar Rosalia was almost more the focus than the clothes on the catwalk. It’s “consistent with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s idea that Louis Vuitton does not sell handbags but sells culture,” HSBC bank said in a briefing note. AFP 2023

