Pharrell merges entertainment and fashion for Louis Vuitton’s confident menswear debut





PARIS (AP) Unveiling a new chapter in its illustrious history, Louis Vuitton left an indelible mark on the men’s runways of Paris Fashion Week by creating the debut collection from famed musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams. Appointed in February to fill the huge shoes left by the tragic departure of the late Virgil Abloh, Williams showed off his design prowess to the fashion world with a show that exuded confidence and creativity.

The jaw-dropping venue for this sartorial spectacle was none other than Paris’ iconic Pont Neuf. The historic bridge, typically resplendent in time-worn stone, has been transformed into a golden runway, a dramatic scene with the glittering Seine as a backdrop, under the starry Parisian sky.

The event attracted a constellation of stars in their own right, forming a stellar audience that included music, sports and entertainment icons. Guests lining the golden cobblestones included music royalty Beyonc and Jay-Z, NBA superstar LeBron James and global pop phenomenon Rihanna. Each added their own unique sparkle to the glitz and glamor of the occasion. Williams’ first show proved to be an ambitious undertaking, blending the luxury and sophistication of high fashion with the heart-pounding energy and mainstream appeal of pop culture and entertainment. It was more than just a runway presentation; it was an immersive experience that captured the imagination of those lucky enough to witness it firsthand. The grand finale was a spectacular concert by Jay-Z. The electrifying performance had the crowd on their toes, their excitement reaching a crescendo when Pharrell himself took the stage to join his longtime collaborator. Here are some highlights from the Spring/Summer 2024 shows: PHARRELL SPEAKS As sunlight filled the historic hallways of Louis Vuitton’s headquarters, Pharrell Williams stepped into his new role as the fashion houses’ menswear designer. His appointment symbolizes more than a career change. It’s a bold move on the part of the luxury brand to give this position to a musical artist and cultural influencer, and not a classically trained designer. But for Pharrell, he doesn’t feel the pressure to prove he was cast in the role. I didn’t feel any of that because if I was competing for it and people kept telling me, no don’t, I might have felt that. But the difference is that I was chosen, Pharrell told a select group of reporters, including the AP. This feeling of being chosen by the universe, or by Louis Vuitton, carries for him a sense of destiny. So like when you’re chosen, you’re riding the wave, he said. But stepping into the role of designer isn’t just about fulfilling your personal destiny. Williams also believes he is carrying on the legacy of the late Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director and a personal friend. My nomination is a tribute, said Williams, who sees her work as a continuation of the journey started by Abloh. The influence of black culture and the struggles the community has faced are a powerful driving force for Pharrell. He reflected on the unique flavor of black American culture and its widespread appeal. I think it’s something in the sauce, he said. And people love it when they try it. Williams pointed to the hard-earned global recognition of this cultural sauce, exemplified by the influence of the likes of LeBron James, Jay-Z, Beyonc, Prince and Basquiat. Many people lost their lives and suffered from the experiences to bring us to these positions, he noted, pointing to the painful history that fuels his desire to honor his community through his work at Louis Vuitton. Pharrell’s love of life, moment and opportunity permeates his approach to design. LV is for Louis Vuitton, but it’s also her lover, he thought. His interpretation of the Louis Vuitton initials signifies his intention to pour love and appreciation into his work, advancing the legacy of black culture in a space where it has historically been underrepresented. Williams already has some exciting projects underway, including a collaboration with black American artist Henry Taylor, featuring black faces lined up like Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram. He also revealed a campaign featuring Rihanna, another influential black artist. It was not for me that I gave this opportunity to tell these stories, he said. Despite his lack of traditional design training, Pharrell Williams steps confidently into his new role at Louis Vuitton. Chosen by the brand and feeling no pressure to prove himself, he sees this opportunity as a chance to honor black culture, carry on Virgil Abloh’s legacy and share his love of life through design. His journey is one to follow, as he navigates the world of fashion with his unique sauce, paying homage to his roots and making his mark in haute couture. LOUIS VUITTON SHOW The pulse of Paris ignited when music icon Pharrell Williams unveiled a debut album fusing streetwear aesthetics with traditional French house lineage. The fashion show epitomized high voltage energy, reverberating through the audience and culminating in a standing ovation for Williams. The world-renowned musician, known for his gender-blurring creativity, masterfully orchestrated an event that transcended the typical realm of a fashion show. The list of attendees reads like a whos who of the entertainment industry, highlighting the highly anticipated occasion. Among them were Beyonc, Zendaya’s newest brand ambassador, and Rihanna, whose arrival in sync with the show’s climax was nothing short of theatrical. Jay-Z’s live performance elevated the show, electrifying the audience with concert-like energy. The location of the event on the oldest bridge in Paris draped in a golden Damier pattern was a symbolic nod to the brand’s longstanding tradition, alluding to key elements of the first Williams collection. The parade reflected high energy from the music videos, perhaps a testament to the influence of the meteoric reach of parent company LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Williams, a multi-faceted art icon, had previously hinted at her collection at her Virginia-based music festival, presenting LVers, a playful take on the state’s slogan, Virginia Is for Lovers. Playing on LV codes, Williams’ collaboration with American pixelist ET for a digital pattern and use of Henry Taylor’s micro-embroideries added an extra dimension to his debut range. The collection was replete with pixelated patterns across a wide array of pieces, alongside the Damier pattern that adorns the house’s bags amplified in yellow and black tones. Channeling the gender-fluid appeal, Williams put on an all-encompassing show that ranged from checkerboard-patterned denim to a sophisticated cream evening jacket. The line, marked by photo prints of the Pont Neuf and a uniquely designed coat with a shaved monogram motif, also underscored its flair for a distinct aesthetic. As the show drew to a close, an emotional Williams emerged to bow, wiping away tears and pointing skyward in heartfelt thanks. The applause that followed was a thunderous affirmation of the musicians’ successful transition into luxury fashion.

