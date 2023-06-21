Fashion
State of sustainability for the fashion industry
The latest issue of Just Style’s digital magazine takes a closer look at the sustainability of the global fashion industry, which is receiving increased attention. The main questions addressed in this issue on the state of sustainability are: will consumer demand for sustainable fashion increase and gradually develop a more cohesive approach from the industry? What will be the impact of EU legislation on the wider sector?
Our article on slow fashion vs. fast fashion explores the growing popularity of slow fashion and how it could change the future of the industry.
In Alibaba’s article on The Secret to Selling the Metaverse, Just Style uncovers how other global fashion retailers can turn this new technology into a meaningful revenue stream and avoid falling into the gimmick trap.
Additionally, in an exclusive interview, the Secretary General of the Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka, Yohan Lawrence, explains the importance of GSP+ for Sri Lanka and the huge $494 million loss its apparel sector could suffer if he is not accepted.
Meanwhile, Robert P. Antoshak, partner at Gherzi Textile Organization, explains why it could take a year for the outlook for the global apparel industry to improve on the back of several weakening macroeconomic factors.
Finally, we are launching our first thematic supplement on cybersecurity.
Fashion brands have been warned to step up online security as the industry becomes increasingly digital and Just Style reveals why Russian hackers pose an increased risk to the sector as the country’s military struggles to maintain his invasion of Ukraine.
Read the latest issue of Just Style Magazine for all this and more apparel industry news, analysis, data and interviews.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
