Pharrell SS24 Louis Vuitton debuts at Paris Fashion Week





The long-awaited debut of Pharrell Williams’ debut as a new Louis Vuitton The menswear creative director is finally here and he didn’t disappoint. Bringing all the stops, Pharrell brought his global audience to the Pont Neuf in Paris to present his first collection for the French luxury house. From start to finish, guests had an unforgettable experience that began the moment they received the invitation for the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The invitation alluded to a theme that celebrated joy and love. Before entering the celebrity-filled outdoor venue, guests took a boat ride from the Muse d’Orsay to the bridge, which was covered entirely in gold. Taking the motif of the sun into his collection, Pharrell sees it as a universal source of life. The creative director said, “In times like this, when you’ve been chosen to do something, the sun shines on you. The quintessential question I ask myself and the people I care about all the time is, “Hey, if the sun shines on you, what would you do with the light?” “When the sun shone on me for an opportunity like this, it changed my life on every level. If I have to get this appointment, I will use it to do two things: one, share all my learnings as a lifelong student; and two, to share my love and appreciation. I choose to shine a light on this city, these people, all my friends here, who have supported me all this time. Pharrell explains that the collection is based on the idea of ​​”LVERS”, which means that “if you appreciate Louis Vuitton, you are a lover of conservation. You love the product, but deeper than that, it is a love for culture that embodies a shared vision of taste.” In the collection, Pharrell turns to the iconic LV Damier chessboard motif. Incorporating the historic monogram into the Damier print, Pharrell merges the old with the new, bringing a pixelated aesthetic to his first collection, “The fact that it has the checkerboard configuration, we could use the grid as a platform to play with different artistic techniques. The first was to treat the blocks as Atari 8-bit graphics. I worked with ET Artist, who are really good at it. The super powerful is the Damoflage, which merges Damier and camo. I wanted to make an impression that people would say, “Okay, it’s P. And it’s Damier.” The show saw a host of stars like Jared Leto, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Naomi, Lewis Hamilton, Maluma, J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyonc and even JAY-Z. Pharrell’s range is undoubtedly untouchable, merging several elements of his show with his musicality and artistry. Other designers including Jeremy Scott, JW Anderson and his longtime friend NIGO were all seen sitting in the front row in support of P. The show was a show until the end with Voice of Fire performing their joint track with Pharrell, “Joy” for the finale. At the after-party, Hov and P performed some of their best hits in front of guests before wrapping up the night. Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton show was a celebration of all his successes, but most importantly, the designer made a note of paying homage to the “giant who came before me.” P continues to hold Virgil Abloh close to his heart as he designs for the house and insists he will never be forgotten. Take a look at the full collection above. In other fashion updates, take a look at street style from Milan Fashion Week SS24.

