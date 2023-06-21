Vans launches new premium brand at Paris Men’s Fashion Week – WWD

No more Vault by Vans, say hello to OTW by Vans.

The global surf, skate and streetwear player, owned by VF Corp., launches the new premium label during Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a skateable installation on the Seine and a star-studded party to generate buzz for its premiere collaboration under the new label, with Los Angeles multimedia artist Sterling Ruby.

OTW by Vans is the brainchild of Ian Ginoza, who joined the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based company last year to lead the creative strategy for its premium product. He came with 15 years of experience in the collaboration space at Adidas, Nike and Converse, and as co-founder of Kicks/HI in Honolulu and Saint Alfred in Chicago.

“We are launching a new platform where we will house our most prestigious product expressions and brand experiences. It’s also where the brand will meet innovators in skate culture, style, design and entertainment,” he told WWD exclusively.

Helping Vans venture beyond the surf/skate market, Vault was launched in 2003 and over the years has had many collaborators, from luxury brands to streetwear designers and artists, including Gucci, Brain Dead, Fear of God, Fergadelic and Frida Kahlo.

“With Vault, the original mission was really a celebration of classic art, classic heritage and craftsmanship and it’s more of a mindset shift rooted in the mindset and attitude of the skateboarding, exploration, risk-taking and innate curiosity,” Ginoza said. “We really want to push the boundaries of product expression and brand experiences.”

This will include producing new sneaker silhouettes, he said, and fewer but better collaborations. The first will be released in early 2024 with Ruby.

“Being a former pro skateboarder, he has a deep connection to the Vans, and he wore a lot when he was in his skateboarding days,” Ginoza said. “In the last six to eight months of dialogue with him, he really likes the brand.”

Image from the OTW by Vans campaign.

“I bought my first pair of Vans when I was 11, about 40 years ago now. In many ways, that pair of shoes became my indoctrination into skate and punk music culture, which ended up being a lifeline for me,” Ruby said. “Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, Vans represented my vision of west coast freedom, something I later pursued. I’ve been in LA for 20 years and so many things have driven me west. – Vans was that first sweater.

Ruby has been creating clothes alongside her artwork for over a decade. He worked in the fashion space with Raf Simons at Calvin Klein in 2014, and presented his own art-to-wear collections at Pitti Uomo and Paris from 2019 to 2021.

But he has a different affinity for the Vans. “The company started in 1966 and has worked in tandem with so many skaters, groups and movements that have had an influence on me, my art and the way my studio operates as a whole,” said the artist.

Vault by Vans will end by the end of 2023, making way for OTW by Vans in early 2024 with its own e-commerce and select fashion wholesale partners globally.

Apparel and footwear for men, women and unisex will be presented in two distinct lines under OTW by Vans: OTW, an area reserved for employees, and Premium Standard, a collection of high-end classics.

The price will be higher than the main line but not the luxury. OTW is not chasing Nike Dior.

Ginoza has hired Dylan Petrenka, Nike’s former lead shoe designer for men’s sports style innovation, as OTW’s shoe design director, and women’s streetwear pioneer Lanie Alabanza-Barcena, founder of HlzBlz. , as OTW’s Director of Apparel and Accessories.

“I’m fans, they’re experts at what they do and they come with a pedigree and acumen that is much needed for what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “We seek to influence the brand as a whole.”

On the collaboration side, he’s not interested in five new drops every week.

“This space has become quite homogeneous and quite convoluted. We just want to be considered more… As far as what other brands are doing, I don’t really pay too much attention to it. I just want to do what’s right for Vans and OTW and it’s really about working with the right people, which leads us to working with less. We want to make sure that we are building a collective that is related to each other.

Going forward, most Vans collaborations will be through the OTW platform, with the exception of a few licensing deals and other mainline partnerships.

Image from the OTW by Vans campaign.

Landing at Paris Fashion Week was a natural for visibility. “Paris has a rich skateboarding history and community, and skateboarding has a natural connection and influence in style and the fashion conversation,” he said.

The Pont Alexandre III skateable facility, open Thursday through Saturday, was designed by Playlab, the LA creative firm that has worked with Virgil Abloh, Bruno Mars and many others.

Hand-customized shoes by Ruby’s SR Studio. LACA will be shared with brand friends to wear at PFW events, including public skating sessions.

Pressure is high for Vans to deliver a turnaround at its parent company, which on Tuesday named former Logitech and Procter & Gamble executive Bracken Darrell as chief executive.

VF Corp. limped into the fourth quarter with a net loss of $214.9 million, with Vans seeing revenue drop 14% to $857 million.

“Vans, like many brands, has been through ups and downs, but the one thing Vans has that our competitors don’t is that we were born out of skateboarding,” Ginoza said. “In many ways, OTW is a reorientation towards who we really are, Off the Wall, and I think that will be our uniqueness and our point of difference in the competitive landscape.”

Image from the OTW by Vans campaign. Courtesy of OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae

From Paris, where the team shot the OTW campaign footage, including one featuring a glimpse of a classic Old Skool 36 sneaker with a new OTW construction and expression.

“There is a deep and rich history of skateboarding in Paris and a massive community. Whenever I’m there on business, I take my team or even go alone to the Republic and watch the youngsters go down,” Ginoza said. “It’s such an iconic historic city and seeing how the skateboarders interact with that environment is quite beautiful.”