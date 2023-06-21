The LA Mode show returns to the SMC





SMC’s annual fashion show took place outdoors for the first time this year. The interdepartmental presented the work of 10 design students. On a basically perfect and sweet Santa Monica night, the Santa Monica College (SMC) Fashion Programs LA Fashion 2023 Annual Student Work Showcase made its return to an IRL catwalk, for the first time since 2019. Held outside in the courtyard of the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus, the fashion show featured the work of 10 student designers whose work encompassed an eclectic mix of casual, cocktail, club and edgy styles reflecting the tastes and the inspirations of each designer. This year’s theme was Style & Substance IRL. The event, also LA Fashion’s first outdoor event, is the result of cross-departmental collaboration. Fashion Show Production students hosted the event led by SMC Fashion Professors La Tanya Louis (LA Fashion Show Producer and Director of Collections), Lorrie Ivas (SMC Fashion Advisory Board Director-Director of industry judge) and technology consultant Wynn Armstrong. Additionally, SMC photography students photographed the show (including photos featured here) and designers looked at book photos, under the direction of SMC photography professors Josh Withers and Ed Mangus. Videos of designer interviews were produced and edited by media and communications students under the direction of professors Gail Fetzer and Redelia Shaw. SMC photography, media and communications students covered content from behind the scenes until showtime. And, under the guidance of cosmetology instructor Brandon Ceballos, SMC cosmetology students created hairstyles and makeup. At the end of the fashion show, the awards which had been pre-judged by a panel of fashion industry judges were announced: the Outstanding Collection award was given to Channel Guice Thomas for his Channel Guice collection Collective, which also won the Technical Achievement Award. . Anna Miller and Jason Lee Dennis both received honorable mention in all categories for Strawberry Afternoon and CO. LAB respectively. Jung Huang won the Marketability Award and the Sustainability Award for his ACON collection. Francis Tejas won the Creativity Award for Earth Crystallization. The event and designs on display were distinctly global, showcasing the talents of students who came to SMC from the Los Angeles area, across the United States and around the world to pursue two-year college fashion studies. . The seventh annual Style and Substance Award was also announced, honoring Cimmi Cumes, SMC Fashion alumnus, Senior Director of Design at Mattel, Inc. and member of the Fashion Advisory Board, for spearheading the internal partnership to to provide training and opportunities for SMC students at Mattel. Last year’s winner, Brenda Cooper, was also recognized in person. The SMC Fashion program offers associate degrees and certificate programs in fashion design and fashion merchandising. The show was sponsored by the Magna Carta Foundation. The prizes were donated by Netflix, Tukatech, Aims360, Blick and members of the Santa Monica community and other Los Angeles fashion industry supporters. For more information on LA Mode, see smc.edu/LaMode and for the SMC Fashion program: smc.edu/Fashion. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://smdp.com/2023/06/21/standalone-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos