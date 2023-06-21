Valentinos’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men is a modern take on masculinity





The Valentino Mens SS24 The Narratives collection. Photo provided by: Valentino It’s SS24 Men’s Fashion Week season and we’ve seen some great sartorial talent coming out of European design houses. Valentino unveiled its The stories collection of Milan, of the Universit degli Studi di Milano, and not only at all times, but during school hours. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is known for being at the center of championing diversity and inclusivity in fashion, so it was important to stage the show while the students were in school so they could see the collection unveiled. The collection, according to Valentino, is a nod to Milan, to the youth that makes it vibrate with vision and to the education that enriches it. Milan is Italy’s fashion capital and it’s where Mr. Valentino Garavani unveiled his first men’s fashion show in 1985. It’s also a nod to financial support for students and the promotion of responsibility social and environmental. Piccioli dove into finding a modern perspective on the meaning of masculinity. Photos provided by: Valentino < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> For this collection, Piccioli plunged into finding a modern perspective on the meaning of masculinity, the reality of masculinity and what it means now. His thesis: with changing cultures, society inevitably moves and looks at itself, thus questioning what masculinity is and the clothes that dress it. He kept the traditional sewing methods, but broke the rules of making clothes. Messages are placed on certain manholes. Photos provided by: Valentino As the models descended on the track, musician David Burke, known as D4vd, performed 6 tracks. Oversized blazers and coats accompany the shorts, showing a youthfulness to the suit. It’s almost schoolboy in design, but for men. Classic workwear pieces, our family uniforms of masculinity, are treated with delicacy, while shapes are subtly evolved, almost imperceptibly altered in part, to transform the whole. Pure cotton, poplin, double cotton is raised, offered with a new nobility, notes the House. The Quintessential Valentino color appears in the collection. Photos provided by: Valentino Flowers symbolize life. Photos provided by: Valentino The color palette sticks to black and white, but Piccioli adds pops of color from Valentino’s quintessential pink, red and khaki. There are floral patterns on some sets of shorts. Made on purpose, the flower represents life and tenderness. Some blazers have messages embedded on them that say, we are so old, we have become young again. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli after the finale of The Narratives show. Photo credit: Valerio Mezzanotti for Valentino Valentino donated money to the school, with funds being allocated to the Diritto Allo studio for the next school year. The scholarships will help invest in educational pathways and local communities. The House’s support for students is part of an ongoing story with the next generation, having started at the Valentino Rendez-Vous where students from local universities were immersed in design excellence and innovation, explains the Home.

