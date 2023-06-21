Fashion
The best men’s looks from Milan Fashion Week
The Spring/Summer 2024 collections shown at the recent Milan Men’s Fashion Week featured a decidedly softer aesthetic.
A relaxation towards the subtle elegance of couture, seen across Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Prada, Etro and Giorgio Armani, the message was about calm dressing and the sensory experience of wearing well-made clothes in high quality materials. of range.
The antithesis of flashy logo clothing, this week’s looks were built around loose fits that leaned into the subtle joy of muted, understated colors. The trick to all this relaxation, however, was the shapes created by skillful cutting.
The return to an effortless way of dressing is manifested by the proliferation of pajama bottoms on the catwalks, with the elasticated waist becoming the new marker of high-end comfort.
Crafted in silk or linen, dotted with embroidery or neat patterns inspired by ties, these are clearly the pants in which to be seen.
Lightweight coats at Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana has fused impeccable tailoring with frills from its own haute couture, Alta Moda, for its latest series of menswear. One of the most coveted arrivals was a lightweight coat worn over equally lightweight pants.
Cut to hang long and lean, but with a hint of size, it’s familiar territory for Dolce & Gabbana, which built its name on dazzling cuts. The crisp coat with slightly exaggerated shoulders is adorned with a couture touch, with a handmade flower worn as a buttonhole. Sharp but effortless is how to make an entrance.
Zegna’s casual suits
At Zegna, amid loose linen, a pale mint green leather jacket catches the eye with its simplicity. Single buttoned and collarless, and with sleeves shortened at the elbow, it was unlined, the leather being instead fused to canvas.
Paired with a woven crew-neck t-shirt and wide-leg flat-front linen pants, the look fused the sartorial ease of loose linen with the 1980s vibe of miami vice. Light, fluid and almost carefree, it’s for those looking to impress in an artsy venue, with its fresh, laid-back message.
Streetwear at Etro
Etro, best known for his floral designs, composed it for spring/summer. And the result is wonderful.
With long kaftan-style tops and outdoor blanket coats recurring themes on the runway, one look stood out for its Americana streetwear. A baseball shirt, without a collar and with sleeves, falling above the elbow. It came in fuzzy plaid patterns, matched with flowy pajama bottoms.
On the shoulder and sleeves and along the outside of each leg were large swirls of floral embroidery, unexpected but beautiful. Underneath was a low-necked top, intricately woven in a lace pattern. This look works through its sporty credentials, fused with almost feminine touches, resulting in a loose, confident appeal.
High-end van at Valentino
Roman house Valentino knows all about carefree dressing and how to blend luxe materials like taffeta into everyday life.
For Spring/Summer 2024, that desire to bring the remarkable into ordinary life that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli sees as fashion’s openness comes in the form of a lightweight yet high-end shirt and trouser. range. The best, however, is something a little more steeped in the streets, but still with a flash of romantic drama.
A pistachio-colored shirt, with long integral ties, arrived with flat-front, mid-thigh cut shorts in rich oxblood red. On top is a boxy button-front jacket in heavy camel canvas. Blunt cut through the hips, this vaguely sporty utility jacket with a single patch pocket is updated with the silhouette of a single long stemmed flower printed on the front of the jacket. Paired with burnt sienna calf socks and bitter chocolate leather slip-on shoes, this unique romantic touch changes everything.
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons go wild
The ongoing partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offers a fascinating intellectual window into the world of these two deeply cerebral designers.
For Spring/Summer 2024, the pair features a recurring silhouette that combines the exaggerated shoulders and cinched waist of the 1940s, reimagined for a modern audience. Formerly heavy wools have been replaced by modern fibres, which radically change the way the pieces can be worn.
For example, the horsehair padded structure of a vintage wool suit jacket has been replicated in crisp cotton, so fine it can be tucked effortlessly into shorts. Transformed into a new kind of shirt, with overlong sleeves and a notched lapel, it comes in a faded khaki nude, and worn with flat front shorts, gathered at the sides in a warm sand shade.
Worn with sleek mid-calf socks and lace-up patent shoes, it’s all about nailing a look that combines smarts with airy comfort.
Hands-on Looks at Fendi
Fendi has built its collection around the idea of craftsmanship, in honor of the many people involved in making its handmade bags.
In terms of fashion, this translated into a strong utilitarian bent, such as factory overcoats, shorts with belt loops to hold tools, and even leather aprons worn slung around the hips, reaching the floor or looking under jackets. . Tops were made of breathable mesh, with drawstring collars and simple shirts lengthened to a shop overcoat.
The most wearable of these was an all-cream look of cropped overalls worn under a jacket. Cut from natural denim, with brown stitching that gives the impression that the cut pattern has not yet been removed, the legs stop at mid-calf, while around the hips is an apron of pockets, with more pockets in the bib of the overalls, and also on the sides of the shorts. A measuring tape was draped around the neck, passing through loops to hold it in place. Fusing practicality and wearability, denim gets softer the more it is used, the model wore something that would make everyone jealous: a Fendi monogrammed coffee holder.
The underrated luxury of Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani is the master of languorous menswear, and having invented the style in the 1970s, he still has plenty to say about it. Her Milan show, for example, was a sublime demonstration of the art of underrated luxury. It was told through collarless blazers, silk pajama pants worn with slubby jackets and pleated-front trousers cut for a loose, almost rounded feel.
While Milan as a whole has embraced this summery attitude, Armani is the architect of this look in order to bring it up to date, here he has come up with intriguing mixes of materials, such as pleated front trousers in crinkled linen, worn with a formal waistcoat, also in loose linen and left unbuttoned. Over it, Armani put on a sleek suit jacket in pale gray, now slightly elongated in a new shape. On the catwalk, jackets were worn bare-chested, with just a scarf loosely tied around the neck, and lightweight trench coats were collarless and loosely belted. The little pattern over there arrived in muted grays and silvers, mixed with separates in ochre, khaki, chalk and the ubiquitous Armanis greige, and mixed with soft knits, washed linens and patterned shirts to look like cable knit sweaters.
The message was best conveyed through suits cut in light gray silk. A three-piece in the loosest sense possible, formality has been turned upside down with drawstring pajama bottoms. Instead of the shirt, a long two-tone silk scarf, white and Nile water, while the shoes are replaced by slippers. The sleeves of the jacket are cut to stop just below the wrist, while the jacket is completely unlined, a masterstroke in itself. Aimed at those wealthy enough to never have to shout about it, Armani is still the go-to for anyone looking to show off their style credentials in one look.
Updated: June 21, 2023, 06:36
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/06/21/best-menswear-looks-from-milan-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I literally can’t say Imran Khan’s name on Pakistani TV, this madness must stop | Hamid Mir
- China hits back at Biden for calling President Xi Jinping a dictator: ‘Extremely absurd and irresponsible’
- Indonesia looks beyond the pandemic as Jokowi lifts emergency status – Society
- DGA, SAG-AFTRA and IATSE to Join Big LA March Tomorrow – Deadline
- Princeton University
- The best men’s looks from Milan Fashion Week
- Chris Christie fights Trump with big donors on his side
- Without word of mouth, these Bollywood films with shoddy scripts would have failed miserably.
- Congress interested in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘camerasana’ on International Yoga Day
- Events calendar: June 2127 | Entertainment
- Megaspin.net Shop for table tennis/ping pong equipment
- Valentinos’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men is a modern take on masculinity