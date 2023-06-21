The best men’s looks from Milan Fashion Week

The Spring/Summer 2024 collections shown at the recent Milan Men’s Fashion Week featured a decidedly softer aesthetic.

A relaxation towards the subtle elegance of couture, seen across Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Prada, Etro and Giorgio Armani, the message was about calm dressing and the sensory experience of wearing well-made clothes in high quality materials. of range.

The antithesis of flashy logo clothing, this week’s looks were built around loose fits that leaned into the subtle joy of muted, understated colors. The trick to all this relaxation, however, was the shapes created by skillful cutting.

The return to an effortless way of dressing is manifested by the proliferation of pajama bottoms on the catwalks, with the elasticated waist becoming the new marker of high-end comfort.

Crafted in silk or linen, dotted with embroidery or neat patterns inspired by ties, these are clearly the pants in which to be seen.

Lightweight coats at Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 show. Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana has fused impeccable tailoring with frills from its own haute couture, Alta Moda, for its latest series of menswear. One of the most coveted arrivals was a lightweight coat worn over equally lightweight pants.

Cut to hang long and lean, but with a hint of size, it’s familiar territory for Dolce & Gabbana, which built its name on dazzling cuts. The crisp coat with slightly exaggerated shoulders is adorned with a couture touch, with a handmade flower worn as a buttonhole. Sharp but effortless is how to make an entrance.

Zegna’s casual suits

Zegna returns to the 1980s for Spring/Summer 2024. Getty Images

At Zegna, amid loose linen, a pale mint green leather jacket catches the eye with its simplicity. Single buttoned and collarless, and with sleeves shortened at the elbow, it was unlined, the leather being instead fused to canvas.

Paired with a woven crew-neck t-shirt and wide-leg flat-front linen pants, the look fused the sartorial ease of loose linen with the 1980s vibe of miami vice. Light, fluid and almost carefree, it’s for those looking to impress in an artsy venue, with its fresh, laid-back message.

Streetwear at Etro

Breezy silk pajamas by Etro for Spring/Summer 2024. Photo: Etro

Etro, best known for his floral designs, composed it for spring/summer. And the result is wonderful.

With long kaftan-style tops and outdoor blanket coats recurring themes on the runway, one look stood out for its Americana streetwear. A baseball shirt, without a collar and with sleeves, falling above the elbow. It came in fuzzy plaid patterns, matched with flowy pajama bottoms.

On the shoulder and sleeves and along the outside of each leg were large swirls of floral embroidery, unexpected but beautiful. Underneath was a low-necked top, intricately woven in a lace pattern. This look works through its sporty credentials, fused with almost feminine touches, resulting in a loose, confident appeal.

High-end van at Valentino

A pistachio-colored shirt with oxblood red mid-thigh shorts and a boxy camel canvas jacket at Valentino. Getty Images

Roman house Valentino knows all about carefree dressing and how to blend luxe materials like taffeta into everyday life.

For Spring/Summer 2024, that desire to bring the remarkable into ordinary life that creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli sees as fashion’s openness comes in the form of a lightweight yet high-end shirt and trouser. range. The best, however, is something a little more steeped in the streets, but still with a flash of romantic drama.

A pistachio-colored shirt, with long integral ties, arrived with flat-front, mid-thigh cut shorts in rich oxblood red. On top is a boxy button-front jacket in heavy camel canvas. Blunt cut through the hips, this vaguely sporty utility jacket with a single patch pocket is updated with the silhouette of a single long stemmed flower printed on the front of the jacket. Paired with burnt sienna calf socks and bitter chocolate leather slip-on shoes, this unique romantic touch changes everything.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons go wild

Prada revisited traditional suits for Spring/Summer 2024. Getty Images

The ongoing partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons offers a fascinating intellectual window into the world of these two deeply cerebral designers.

For Spring/Summer 2024, the pair features a recurring silhouette that combines the exaggerated shoulders and cinched waist of the 1940s, reimagined for a modern audience. Formerly heavy wools have been replaced by modern fibres, which radically change the way the pieces can be worn.

For example, the horsehair padded structure of a vintage wool suit jacket has been replicated in crisp cotton, so fine it can be tucked effortlessly into shorts. Transformed into a new kind of shirt, with overlong sleeves and a notched lapel, it comes in a faded khaki nude, and worn with flat front shorts, gathered at the sides in a warm sand shade.

Worn with sleek mid-calf socks and lace-up patent shoes, it’s all about nailing a look that combines smarts with airy comfort.

Hands-on Looks at Fendi

Denim dungarees with a natural look at Fendi. Photo: Fendi

Fendi has built its collection around the idea of ​​craftsmanship, in honor of the many people involved in making its handmade bags.

In terms of fashion, this translated into a strong utilitarian bent, such as factory overcoats, shorts with belt loops to hold tools, and even leather aprons worn slung around the hips, reaching the floor or looking under jackets. . Tops were made of breathable mesh, with drawstring collars and simple shirts lengthened to a shop overcoat.

The most wearable of these was an all-cream look of cropped overalls worn under a jacket. Cut from natural denim, with brown stitching that gives the impression that the cut pattern has not yet been removed, the legs stop at mid-calf, while around the hips is an apron of pockets, with more pockets in the bib of the overalls, and also on the sides of the shorts. A measuring tape was draped around the neck, passing through loops to hold it in place. Fusing practicality and wearability, denim gets softer the more it is used, the model wore something that would make everyone jealous: a Fendi monogrammed coffee holder.

The underrated luxury of Giorgio Armani

A three-piece gray silk suit by Giorgio Armani. Getty Images

Giorgio Armani is the master of languorous menswear, and having invented the style in the 1970s, he still has plenty to say about it. Her Milan show, for example, was a sublime demonstration of the art of underrated luxury. It was told through collarless blazers, silk pajama pants worn with slubby jackets and pleated-front trousers cut for a loose, almost rounded feel.

While Milan as a whole has embraced this summery attitude, Armani is the architect of this look in order to bring it up to date, here he has come up with intriguing mixes of materials, such as pleated front trousers in crinkled linen, worn with a formal waistcoat, also in loose linen and left unbuttoned. Over it, Armani put on a sleek suit jacket in pale gray, now slightly elongated in a new shape. On the catwalk, jackets were worn bare-chested, with just a scarf loosely tied around the neck, and lightweight trench coats were collarless and loosely belted. The little pattern over there arrived in muted grays and silvers, mixed with separates in ochre, khaki, chalk and the ubiquitous Armanis greige, and mixed with soft knits, washed linens and patterned shirts to look like cable knit sweaters.

The message was best conveyed through suits cut in light gray silk. A three-piece in the loosest sense possible, formality has been turned upside down with drawstring pajama bottoms. Instead of the shirt, a long two-tone silk scarf, white and Nile water, while the shoes are replaced by slippers. The sleeves of the jacket are cut to stop just below the wrist, while the jacket is completely unlined, a masterstroke in itself. Aimed at those wealthy enough to never have to shout about it, Armani is still the go-to for anyone looking to show off their style credentials in one look.

Updated: June 21, 2023, 06:36