Five trends from Milan Men’s Fashion Week





The tie was back at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan (Andreas SOLARO) Men’s fashion week ends in Milan on Tuesday after five days of shows showcasing the luxury market’s spring-summer 2024 collections. Here are the top five trends. – Short Suits – No more traditional jacket and trouser sets. Instead, shorts are paired with wide double-breasted blazers or fitted jackets, worn with or without a tie. Valentino loves them, and offers them in cotton or leather, loose or close to the body, but always elegant. Prada’s shorts have darts and fit perfectly, while Billionaire prefers them in Hawaiian mode, adorned with palm trees. The Indian brand Dhruv Kapoor dares to go bare with an ultra-short version in cotton or black denim, with a visible zip. But spoilsport Giorgio Armani, 88, posted his own rule on shorts during fashion week, saying “Bermuda shorts mean being on a beach or going out for vacation”. “And above all, you have to have good legs! In the meantime, shorts are for sport, and that’s it,” said the Italian master of minimalism. – Mini skirt, maxi effect – For the more daring, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy offers a shimmering blue mini skirt with a flashy belt revealing hairy legs, also suitable for XXL sizes. Or a low-rise neon green tutu that reveals a flash of red briefs. Dhruv Kapoor has a loose skirt to below the knees or worn over trousers, matched with flat sandals and an ultra-long belt with floor-grazing straps. Fendi, which has deserted the catwalks of Milan to parade its models in a leather goods workshop outside Florence, instead offers a work kilt in the form of an ultra-short skirt in brown or greige leather, to put on over trousers or a shorts. – The return of the tie – Ties are making a comeback. At Dolce & Gabbana, they are narrow and discreet, in a vintage spirit of the 50s. Valentino innovates with a gray wool sweater with an almost imperceptible incorporated tie, while Armani and Fendi bet on casual-chic scarves, tied around the neck. The story continues – Free the torso – Vests are worn shirtless, including at the very classic Armani, while at Dsquared2 models are worn bare-chested, with just a pearl necklace. Etro offers colorful poncho-style capes that reveal the chest and navel, while at Dolce & Gabbana, shirts and tunics are translucent, even transparent, while some pants reveal the legs underneath. – Breathtaking bags – Bags are essential: black, yellow, apple green or bright red, tiny or bulky, discreet or flashy. At Fendi, they range from woven baskets to trompe-l’il toolboxes. The luxury house’s iconic “Baguette” bag is also brought up to date, while Prada highlights its leather bags, “unexpectedly soft to the touch”, in black, grey, khaki, red and purple. bh/ide/pvh

