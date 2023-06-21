Intimate, star-studded dining in Milan by Esquire and Ralph Lauren





The world of menswear has taken over Milan and Paris this month as part of the biennial Mens Fashion Week, where brands and designers present their styles for next spring and summer in a series of fashion shows and of presentations. To mark the start of Milan Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren and Esquire hosted a star-studded yet intimate dinner party for 35 guests in the courtyard of the brand new and wildly popular The Bar at Ralph Lauren in Milan. It was one hell of a night. The heavyweight guest list included actors Chris Pine, Brandon Sklenar, Damson Idris and Rupert Friend; David Lauren, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Ralph Lauren, and Michael Sebastian, Editor-in-Chief of Esquire; trend setters like Pierce Abernathy and Reese Feldman, and a small, hand-picked group of menswear personalities, photographers and writers. Conversation filled the air, from fashion discussions to films, books and real-life accounts of military service in Afghanistan. Sebastian said it was the perfect way to kick off the Milan season. It all depends on the right guest list, he said. We like a dinner that’s small enough for you to sit, talk, and listen. They are the type of experiences that stay with you. We hope to do a lot more this year as we celebrate 90e Esquire’s birthday. The dinner followed Ralph Lauren’s return to Milan after a multi-season hiatus. The iconic American brand presented its Spring/Summer 2024 Purple Labels menswear collection on the first night of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. As temperatures soared into the 90s outside, models padded the striking Casa Campanini Bonomi, an imposing mid-century villa Lauren bought in 1999, wrapped in linens and cottons in reassuring comfort nuclear air conditioning of the palace. The focus was on soft sculptural tailoring in natural hues against white or summer colors played against black. Check out photos of many of the dinner attendees, as well as snaps of guests at the Ralph Lauren presentation wearing the Spring/Summer 2024 Purple Label. Chris Pine, David Lauren and Brandon Sklenar. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren David Lauren and Michael Sebastian Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Chris Pine. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Brandon Sklenar. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Damson Idris. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Jon Jawns and Pierce Abernathy. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren The evening menu. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Damson Idris and Nick Wooster. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Reece Feldman. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Nick Wooster. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Ricardo Pozzoli. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Alessandro Squarezi. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Blake Grey. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Nick Sullivan. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Dominik Schutte. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren David Lawrence. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Michael Sebastian. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Getty Images Nick Sullivan is Creative Director at Equire, where he served as Fashion Director from 2004 to 2019. Before that, he moved from London with his young family to Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. He has styled and directed countless fashion and cover stories for both Squire And Big Black Book (which he helped to found in 2006) in exotic, uncomfortable and sometimes too cold places. He also writes extensively on men’s style, accessories and watches. He describes his style as elegantly disheveled.

