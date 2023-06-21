Princess Beatrice stuns in 495 Beulah London dress at Royal Ascot

Princess Beatrice beamed as she stepped out at Royal Ascot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this afternoon.

The royal, 34, who has just become an aunt again after her sister Eugenie gave birth for the second time, donned a nude long-sleeved 495 Beulah dress patterned with tiny pink flowers.

She completed her summer outfit with a bright pink Juliette Botterill hat and a white leather handbag with wooden handles.

Meanwhile, her husband Edo, 39, with whom she shares a daughter, Sienna, cut a sharp figure in a three-piece suit and tailcoats.

The royal couple joined other family members for King Charles’ first Royal Ascot as monarch as he and Queen Camilla appeared in the royal procession.

Princess Beatrice, 34, beamed as she arrived at Royal Ascot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

This year, the annual racing event paid tribute to its “biggest fan”, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice’s grandmother, who attended nearly every year of her seven-decade reign.

Last summer, just after celebrating her platinum jubilee which marked her 70 years on the throne, Her late Majesty did not attend the festival for the first time.

This year organizers have presented a heartwarming collection of photos of the Queen visiting Ascot over the years.

They include a black and white photo of the royal riding the runways in 1960 when she was 34.

As Beatrice chatted with guests while her cousin, Zara Tindall, stood beside her, her straw blonde locks hanging down her back in a wavy ponytail

The princess, who has just become an aunt for the second time after giving birth to her sister Eugenie, wore a Beulah dress

The mother-of-four was pictured wearing a headscarf and riding boots as our horse galloped along the track.

The Queen was in an unofficial race with other members of her royal party and ended up finishing fourth.

Moreover, the organizers also selected a photo of the radiant queen during the women’s day in 2013.

The event proved to be one of the Queen’s most successful Ascots as her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup – making her the first monarch in 200 years to win the prize.

The late royal was pictured beaming in front of her trophy, which was presented to her by her son, Prince Andrew.

The Queen was dressed in one of her signature coat dresses in a pretty shade of purple.

Beneath her jacket, the monarch wore a pretty floral dress – which perfectly complimented the flowers on her hat.

In the image, the Queen wears a three-row pearl necklace – which she also wore at her last Ascot in June 2021.