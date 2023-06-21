Fashion
Princess Beatrice stuns in 495 Beulah London dress at Royal Ascot
Flowery fantasy! Princess Beatrice stuns in 495 Beulah London dress as she and husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi join King Charles for day one of Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice beamed as she stepped out at Royal Ascot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this afternoon.
The royal, 34, who has just become an aunt again after her sister Eugenie gave birth for the second time, donned a nude long-sleeved 495 Beulah dress patterned with tiny pink flowers.
She completed her summer outfit with a bright pink Juliette Botterill hat and a white leather handbag with wooden handles.
Meanwhile, her husband Edo, 39, with whom she shares a daughter, Sienna, cut a sharp figure in a three-piece suit and tailcoats.
The royal couple joined other family members for King Charles’ first Royal Ascot as monarch as he and Queen Camilla appeared in the royal procession.
Princess Beatrice, 34, beamed as she arrived at Royal Ascot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
This year, the annual racing event paid tribute to its “biggest fan”, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Beatrice’s grandmother, who attended nearly every year of her seven-decade reign.
Last summer, just after celebrating her platinum jubilee which marked her 70 years on the throne, Her late Majesty did not attend the festival for the first time.
This year organizers have presented a heartwarming collection of photos of the Queen visiting Ascot over the years.
They include a black and white photo of the royal riding the runways in 1960 when she was 34.
As Beatrice chatted with guests while her cousin, Zara Tindall, stood beside her, her straw blonde locks hanging down her back in a wavy ponytail
The princess, who has just become an aunt for the second time after giving birth to her sister Eugenie, wore a Beulah dress
The mother-of-four was pictured wearing a headscarf and riding boots as our horse galloped along the track.
The Queen was in an unofficial race with other members of her royal party and ended up finishing fourth.
Moreover, the organizers also selected a photo of the radiant queen during the women’s day in 2013.
The event proved to be one of the Queen’s most successful Ascots as her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup – making her the first monarch in 200 years to win the prize.
The late royal was pictured beaming in front of her trophy, which was presented to her by her son, Prince Andrew.
The Queen was dressed in one of her signature coat dresses in a pretty shade of purple.
Beneath her jacket, the monarch wore a pretty floral dress – which perfectly complimented the flowers on her hat.
In the image, the Queen wears a three-row pearl necklace – which she also wore at her last Ascot in June 2021.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12214643/Princess-Beatrice-stuns-495-Belulah-London-dress-Royal-Ascot.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wilmington actor Tr Cotten will be a dialect coach in Purlie Victorious
- Lehigh Announces 2023 Wrestling Recruiting Class
- Princess Beatrice stuns in 495 Beulah London dress at Royal Ascot
- The Importance of Wastewater Monitoring for SARS-CoV-2
- Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush: “The Ramayana is not entertainment” | Bollywood
- InfoComm 2023: Innovations Demonstrated by Digital Advertising Technology Showcased at This Year’s Show
- UN experts
- Breaking News: Jokowi Officially Revokes Indonesia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Status
- Internet duo Smosh reunites and buys the brand
- When your first fashion collection is literally flames
- Intimate, star-studded dining in Milan by Esquire and Ralph Lauren
- Migrate to Ads Inspector | Android | Google for Developers