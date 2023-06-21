Pharell Williams: the musician turned designer opens men’s fashion week in Paris





Pharell Williams presented the Louis Vuitton spring summer 2024 men’s collection at the Pont Neuf in Paris. The show is the most anticipated event of the season, with guests ready to view the podium on Paris’ oldest bridge from boats on the Seine. This is the musician-turned-designer’s first show after taking over the menswear collections of the world’s most lucrative brand, which made more than 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in revenue the year last. “We can expect commercial success – this is not only one of fashion week’s most anticipated collections, but a very important moment in fashion history,” said Alexandre Samson, of the Parisian fashion museum Palais Galliera. A brand that “sells culture” Many brands have moved away from the great designers of the past like Jean-Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld, preferring more discreet professionals. But Louis Vuitton is going the other way by putting a full-fledged celebrity in charge. It follows her last show in January, when a performance by Spanish pop superstar Rosalia was almost more the focus than the clothes on the catwalk. It’s “consistent with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s idea that Louis Vuitton does not sell handbags but sells culture,” HSBC bank said in a briefing note. A sensation on the red carpet Williams, 50, nevertheless faces a major challenge replacing Virgil Abloh, the former Kanye West sidekick who breathed new streetwear life into Louis Vuitton before his tragically untimely death from cancer in 2021. But he’s long been a red carpet sensation, known for his edgy outfits that go way beyond the usual hip-hop styles, and a string of collaborations with Chanel, Moncler and Tiffany – as well as Louis Vuitton. The Louis Vuitton fashion show opens the men’s fashion week in Paris which runs from June 20 to June 25, 2023.

