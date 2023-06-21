European Fashion Alliance announces survey to establish the state of fashion in the region

Image via Getty Images

The report and positioning of the European fashion industry on sustainability and the policy framework will be presented at the European Fashion Alliance conference in Brussels at the end of 2023.

The policy roundtable was opened by Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, and Dr Christian Ehler, Member of the European Parliament, who underlined that if there is an industry heavily involved in supply chains, it is indeed that of fashion.

We strive to ensure that all textiles placed on the European market are sustainable, recyclable and respectful and have several European initiatives underway: First, the Ecodesign regulation to boost sustainability and circularity; second, digital labeling with a digital product passport; thirdly, the revision of the framework directive on waste, which will reduce textile waste. The ambition of this textile strategy as well as these initiatives will only bear fruit if we can translate this with the whole ecosystem into commitment and concrete measures,” Breton said of the upcoming EU regulations. .

“The importance of creativity and innovative strength was underlined, but also the artisanal tradition of the European fashion industry. The central topic was the positioning of the European Fashion Alliance in relation to the upcoming European legislation of the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and the associated obligation of a digital product passport (DPP).

Recently, the EU Environment Committee presented its proposals to make EU products more environmentally friendly, circular and energy efficient throughout their life cycle.

The European Fashion Alliance places creativity at the heart of its ambition, recognizing it as the engine of the industry’s innovative power. By fostering an environment that showcases and supports creativity, the Alliance aims to elevate European fashion socially and politically as a source of solutions.

Carlo Capasa, board member of the European Fashion Alliance and president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana on the future of creativity, said: We have to start thinking about being proud to be part of an industry creative and cultural. We must take into account that creativity has value in our society and that it is the basis of everything that EFA wants to address. When we talk about new ideas, techniques and processes, crafts and industry, we have to see it as a hymn to creativity. To protect it, we must provide supporting regulations for European products as well as for all imported products. Traceability and transparency, holistic sustainability, stopping overproduction, respecting social sustainability and human rights, as well as intellectual property, must be the key elements to protect what we define as the creative fashion.

The European Fashion Alliance recognizes and supports the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and calls for the consideration of the unique specificities of creativity-driven fashion products in the implementation of achievable ecodesign requirements but ambitious. In this regard, EFA members have particularly addressed the issue of the sustainability of fashion products, a key aspect in terms of sustainability that must be considered in a more holistic and of course measurable way, with its characteristics at the both intrinsic and extrinsic, and should not be limited to functional robustness alone.

Pascal Morand, Member of the Board of the European Fashion Alliance and Executive Chairman of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, further states: “EFA supports the ban on the destruction of unsold goods, but this requires a definition clear that these goods are suitable for consumption and sale. Moreover, upcycling and recycling in general cannot be considered as simple destruction because they also encompass virtuous practices. These are an integral part of the mentality of circular economy and business models displayed by innovative and creative designers.

EFA supports the provision of relevant, accurate and reliable information to consumers and the digitization of this information as planned with the Digital Product Passport. However, EFA strongly cautions against any measure that would imply disproportionate administrative and technological burdens for companies and in particular for SMEs, and neglect, in particular, the challenges related to the long and multidimensional textile supply chain.

The European Fashion Alliance also announced the first European “Status of European Fashion” survey during the roundtable. The survey serves as the basis for an industry report to be presented in autumn 2023 at the next EFA conference, where decision makers from the European fashion industry and policy makers from EU will be invited.

Scott Lipinski, President of the European Fashion Alliance and CEO of the Fashion Council Germany, said: Through our Europe-wide survey, we will collect the current state of knowledge on upcoming European legislative proposals and directives, as well as on the sustainability status of brands. Not only facts and figures, but also experiences from the fashion industry are of great importance to us as this will enable EFA to come up with concrete and measurable calls to action.

Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, added: “The fashion industry’s current business model is unsustainable and needs to change to align with the Sustainable Development Goals. I am particularly proud to be part of the EFA, as the collaboration between fashion councils and fashion weeks across Europe represents an example of how ambition can be turned into action guiding the industry and its stakeholders on the changes needed.