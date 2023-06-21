Emma Watson’s ‘Levitating’ Dress Sparks a Flurry of ‘Harry Potter’ Jokes and Memes





Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Dress Designs Harry Potter comparisons as a joke, the designer outfit is “floating”. The actress who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series posted a photo in the blue Loewe dress for instagram. She posed alongside her brother Alex, as they promoted their new gin range, Renais Spirits. Watson, 33, wore the draped mini dress with a tiered neckline that appeared to have spikes sticking out of it. To achieve the floating effect, the dress has structured wiring underneath and the draped fabric adds to the illusion. Emma Watson poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London on March 13, 2022. The actress recently wore a gravity-defying dress.

Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty

The dress was part of the Spanish designer’s Spring 2023 collection and invited a number of Harry Potter themed jokes, including one of Watson’s oldest and most famous scenes on the show. “The robe said Wingardium Leviosa,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments, referring to the levitation charm taught to first-year students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter books and movies. Another added: “That’s what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa,” referencing Watson’s famous scene where she’s the only freshman to pull off the charm on her first attempt. A third person joked, “This is the most Hogwarts robe ever.” Watson started the liquor company with his brother and father Chris after taking a break from acting. His last major role was in 2019 Little woman and while she plans to return to acting, Watson explained why she needed a break. “I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest,” Watson told the FinancialTimes. “I think I felt a bit caged. What I found really difficult was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have much control over.” “To stand in front of a movie and every reporter can say, ‘How does that fit with your point of view? It was very difficult having to be the face and spokesperson for things where I couldn’t be involved in the process,” she said, and described how she was “held accountable in a way that I started to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say.” Watson told the outlet that her next role would be in a film set to begin filming in early 2024, but in the meantime she planned to start a master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford.

