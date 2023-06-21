Jenna Ortega’s goth vibe for “Wednesday” takes off

Shes scary and shes kooky, but Wednesday Addams is now a real hype too, thanks to his latest reincarnation in director Tim Burtons Netflix series, Wednesday.

The first season broke viewing records as the series adopted a new story, a new look and a new main character, ably personified by star Jenna Ortega as Morose Wednesday. The series follows Wednesday as she and her high school classmates at Nevermore Academy attempt to solve a series of supernatural murders.

The black humor of The Addams Family has entertained generations since cartoonist Charles Addams launched it in The New Yorker in 1938. Blockbuster movies, TV series, cartoons, a Broadway musical and even a pinball followed. In the latest iteration, the costumes launched pop culture’s rarest coup: they elevated not one but several costumes to iconic status and also revived overlapping fashion aesthetics such as the gothcore, dark academia, emo and punk.

All over the world, major fashion outlets and moodboards are telling readers how to achieve chic Wednesday gothic clothes, makeup and hair. Retailers and e-commerce sites sell replicas of her dresses, school uniforms, and braided wig. Fashion magazines correctly predicted that the stars’ black-on-black wardrobe would start a trend.

Wednesday’s custom black-striped school uniform made a compelling case for modesty with its mid-calf pleated skirt and chunky-soled Prada utility oxfords. (Illustration by Benjamin Ip)

Colleen Atwood designed the Pugsley Addams look with wobbly stripes in a hand-knit sweater. (Illustration by Benjamin Ip)

The fashion frenzy can be credited to Emmy-winning, four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, who made Wednesday look relatable and stylish, even when covered in blood.

It’s really connected with people. It’s always been a good look, but it shocks me how much people really love Wednesday’s style and what his whole persona was, Atwood said. The designer nodded to the classic black Wednesday dress with white cuffs and a pilgrim collar in her first appearance on the show. From there, his mission was to make it something cool and fun to watch. We had a great time playing with it, she says.

It was so funny, she added. We’ve done a lot of Wednesday wardrobe, but we’ve also shopped a lot, from fast fashion to high street and everywhere. When we were shopping it was really hard to find. Now, if you want to find black and white, it’s there, at any price point.

After an early nod to the classic black Wednesday dress with white cuffs and a pilgrim collar, costume designer Colleen Atwoods made it her mission to make Jenna Ortegas’ wardrobe something cool and fun to wear. look. (Matthias Clamer/Netflix)

With a costume shop operating at full speed throughout Fall and Winter 2021 in Romania, Atwood created and tailored costumes for each character, including Nevermore Academy’s purple-striped uniforms. Wednesday’s custom black-striped school uniform made a compelling case for modesty with its mid-calf pleated skirt and chunky-soled Prada utility oxfords.

Atwood gave a touch of high-fashion glamor on Wednesday with high-end pieces. Her lace-up combat boots debuted at the Pradas Addams-esque Fall 2019 show in models with pigtails like Wednesdays. The semi-sheer ruffled dress she wears to a school dance has been ripped from the window of the Alaa boutique on London’s New Bond Street. When Wednesday dances to the Goo Goo Muck Cramps at the school dance, the RaveN, an internet sensation is born.

I was looking for this dress or thinking how I was going to make it, Atwood said. I had looked at vintage stuff all over the world. I haven’t found anything that suits me. It had to look like it came from this store in a small town. I saw this dress. I was like, Oh, my God. I don’t think I can do better. I just knew it when I saw it.

Atwood called in co-costumer Mark Sutherland, who supported the expensive purchase. The wardrobe team cut the dress to fit the little actor, but had to handcraft multiples for additional shoots because Alaa only made one. It’s become an iconic dress in many ways, Atwood said.

The off-campus Wednesday wardrobe of sleek leather jackets, oversized hoodies, wide-leg pants and hand-knitted sweaters with black and white geometric patterns is now a fashion trend Gen Z. Wednesday’s roommate Enid is the perky personality and the visual opposite.

The off-campus Wednesday wardrobe of sleek leather jackets, oversized hoodies, wide-legged cropped pants and hand-knit sweaters with black-and-white geometric patterns are now heavily featured in fashion stores. retail. (Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

It was important to me that the graphic quality of the Wednesday costumes be broadcast in Enid. It’s not as obvious but it’s very angular and colorful. Enid comes from a wolf pack family, so we opted for things that were a little furry, Atwood said.

Atwood makes the series compelling and cohesive, but the challenges were established early on. In the first episode, Wednesday claims to be literally allergic to color and now only wears black and white in often low-light scenarios. To help the camera read the black suits, Atwood added color and contrast to edges like a white cuff, collar or shirt.

Adding texture and shine to black helps set it apart from other blacks, she said. Some of the stripes were screen printed to insert tonal gradients between colors, a process that was aesthetically and conceptually useful.

The characters’ backgrounds in cartoons and Burton’s background in animation inspired Atwood to convey this almost pictorial world in clothing, she said. Focusing on silhouettes and surfaces, Atwood highlighted contrasts such as the one between the short, round, striped Gomez and the tall, lithe Morticia with flowing, flowing sleeves and hems. Pugsley’s chubby form is twisted even further with wobbly stripes in a hand-knit sweater. Gomez’s pinstripe suit was cut and tailored to keep the stripes linear and almost two-dimensional on the actors’ round bodies.

With Tim, I like bringing art into the world. So there are things that I draw or paint on, Atwood said.

Ortega wasn’t the only character to get the high fashion treatment. For school principal Larissa Weems, Atwood turned Gwendoline Christie into a Hitchcock heroine. I didn’t want her to look like a grumpy schoolteacher, Atwood said. Instead, she showed the 6-foot-3 actor a poster of Tippi Hedren from The Birds, and they agreed to make her chic wardrobe of coordinating sheath dresses and coats.

Wednesday’s style momentum continues. Ortega has appeared in variations of her Wednesday look on magazine covers such as Elle, an Adidas ad campaign, and red carpets such as the Golden Globes and the Met Gala. This elegant story of teenage angst and friendship amid supernatural horror was a certified hit. There’s more to come: a second season has been announced.