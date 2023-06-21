See Priscilla Presley’s Wedding Dress in the Biopic Teaser





We can’t help but fall in love with this dress. The independent film powerhouse A24 released the teaser for her upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla, Wednesday, giving fans a look at Cailee Spaeny’s transformation into rocker Elvis’ wife and her incredible costumes. The 45-second clip shows Priscilla getting ready for her wedding day by painting on her signature winged eyeliner and securing her famous bouffant with Aqua Net. Viewers also get a glimpse of costume designer Stacey Battat’s recreation of the beaded wedding dress Priscilla wore when she and Elvis (played in Jacob Elordi’s new film) were married on May 1, 1967 in Las Vegas. . . At the time, Elvis was 32 and Priscilla was 21. Cailee Spaeny stars as Priscilla Presley in Sophia Coppola’s upcoming biopic, with Jacob Elordi as Elvis. A24 Elvis and Priscilla married in Las Vegas in 1967. Archive Bettmann The couple divorced in 1973 and shared one child, the late Lisa Marie Presley. Archive Bettmann Along with her long-sleeved lace gown, the bride wore a princess-worthy tiara and three-foot tulle veil. The groom wore a black paisley brocade tuxedo made by MGM tailor Lambert Marks and, of course, his signature pompadour. While most celebrity brides these days order custom dresses from top designers, Priscilla bought hers off the shelf. I’ve been to places like Neiman Marcus in disguise, she later said, by British Vogue. I left with one [blond] wig and everything just to keep it private! Spaeny wears a recreation of Priscilla’s iconic wedding dress in a trailer for the upcoming film. A24 Priscilla finally found her dream dress at a department store. It wasn’t extravagant, it wasn’t extreme, it was simple and to me, beautiful, she later said. I didn’t have time to stay there forever and look at dresses; I had a fitting for this dress and that was it, I was out of there. Coppola’s film is based on Priscillas 1985’s memoir, Elvis and I’, and is set to premiere in October 2023.

