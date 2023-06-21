Massive explosion destroys the American Academy in Paris during Fashion Week





A large explosion in Paris on Wednesday appeared to destroy the American Academy in Paris during the city’s Fashion Week, according to footage posted to social media. “Intervention in progress rue Saint-Jacques in #Paris5. Avoid the sector and let the emergency services and the police intervene”, indicated the Paris Police Prefecture in a tweet. Édourd Civl, an elected official from Paris 5, said on Twitter that it was a “gas explosion” which occurred at Place Alfonse Laveran in the Val de Grâce district. “Buildings are on fire, stay clear to allow firefighters to respond,” he tweeted. The explosion destroyed the facade of the American Academy in Paris, reported BFM TV, a news channel based in France. At least 16 people were injured in the explosion, but it is not yet clear what caused it. Seven people were considered in “absolute emergency”, according to BFM. French police officers secure the area as smoke rises from a partially collapsed building in Place Alphonse-Laveran in Paris’ 5th arrondissement on June 21, 2023. An explosion destroyed parts of the American Academy of Paris.

ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of popular celebrities and models head to the French capital during Paris Fashion Week to showcase different trends and outfits. Singers Pharrell and Jay-Z performed at an afterparty while Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was spotted out on the town with his wife, Savannah. It is not known if any of the injured were Fashion Week attendees. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also confirmed the explosion and fire on Twitter, saying: “A fire is underway in rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. Paris firefighters are responding. Please do not interfere with their intervention and avoid the area.” Newsweek contacted the Paris police headquarters via its website for comment. French politician Renaud Muselier also posted a video of the explosion on Twitter and wrote“For us Marseillais, women and men of the #RégionSud, the emotion is great when seeing the images of rue Saint-Jacques in #Paris.” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said a preliminary investigation into the explosion “leads us to confirm that this explosion started from the building”, BFM reported. “All investigations will be completed, technical investigations, hearings, operation of CCTV cameras,” Beccuau said. Authorities are actively searching the area where the explosion took place. An official from the Paris Prefecture of Police said authorities were searching under the “rubble” from the blast. Valérie Pécresse, president of the regional council of France, wrote on Twitter: “Total support for the inhabitants of the place Alfonse Laveran affected by a violent explosion which left four inhabitants in a state of absolute emergency. Thank you to the rescue forces mobilized to find possible casualties in the rubble and securing the perimeter.” Update 6/21/23, 2:10 PM ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

