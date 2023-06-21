PSA: Summer dress season has officially arrived. If your online shopping cart is full of a few dresses these days, we wouldn’t blame you (ours do too!). Wearing a dress in summer is a rite of passage, especially when the first day above 80 degrees arrives. Although they may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you imagine a summer dress, this year we are talking about black summer dresses, yes, you heard it right.

Think of it this way: when you buy a black dress, you get a dress that can be worn all year round, not just for one season. So, in the long run, it can be a better investment than one that you know you’ll only wear three months out of the year. Moreover, black is trending this year as one of the main colors of 2023, which includes head-to-toe black in summer.

Of course, wearing a black dress in the summer comes with some very important style decisions to make it suitable for the season. Here’s what to wear with a black summer dress.

What to wear with a black summer dress

Sandals

We all have a must-have pair of summer sandals (or a few, but who’s counting?). A black sundress and sandals are perfect, as sandals ensure that the outfit leans in the summer (rather than a pair of loafers, which would lean a little more in cold weather). The beauty of choosing sandals to go with your black dress is that any color or style will match it with a T.

A button

The summer version of a jacket, a button-down works as a layer over all your favorite outfits if you’re looking for more coverage (or a little extra warmth if you know you’re going to be in air conditioning). A buttonhole can also help make your black sundress appropriate for an office OOTD.

cowboy boots

If you’re ready to channel your inner coastal cowgirl, cowboy boots should be your footwear of choice with your black dress. It’s an unexpected choice, which makes it a cost-effective choice in terms of style.

Your favorite sunglasses

No summer outfit is complete without a pair of sunglasses. Your favorite pair will do, but if you ask us, a white pair to contrast your black dress will be extra-chic.

A denim jacket

Denim jackets are always in style, and luckily for you, there are about a million and one ways to wear them. When paired with a sundress, the vibes are immaculate for a sunset barbecue or a late-night stroll on the beach.

A jacket

When the sun isn’t beating down, opt for a blazer over your black summer dress. A linen will complete the summer vibe and make it wearable for office days and nights out.

7 black summer outfits

a flowing dress, strappy heels and a scarf

You know that feeling when your outfit is complete but you feel like something is missing? This can be overcome by adding a silk scarf to your look. Wrapped in your hair, around your wrist or along the handle of your handbag, a silk scarf can slip into any summer outfit and totally complement it. When worn with a flowing black dress, a silk scarf will really pop, making it a perfect look for a night out on the town.



Madewell 10 models available

Kate Spade

Collection Day 5 colors available

Schutz

A long dress with flat sandals

A simple long black cami dress pairs perfectly with other simple yet chic basics. A pair of stellar flat sandals and a pair of statement sunglasses make all the difference when it comes to accessorizing for the summer. A maxi dress like this can be slipped on after a day at the beach or worn for a stroll during a beautiful summer sunset. Throw your hair up in a simple bun and you have your casual summer uniform nailed.



DEZI GLASSES 2 colors available

Specifications

A.EMERY 2 colors available

ALOHAS 4 colors available

A sheer dress with western boots and metallic accessories

Sheer patterns have been popping up everywhere lately, so why not go all out this summer and rock a completely sheer dress? The risk will be entirely determined by the underwear you pair it with. You can lean on the sexy side with a matching bikini or underwear set (especially if you’re heading to a concert), or keep it simple with a bodysuit or strappy dress. Take your accessories to the next level and pair your sheer black dress with shiny metallic accessories and knee high western boots. Eras Tour outfit, anyone?



Reformation 6 colors available

Urban outfitters 4 colors available

Tecova 3 colors available

Steve Madden 6 colors available

An LBD with a classic buttonhole

Summer just isn’t summer without a reliable LBD that you can wear on those days when you don’t know what to wear. For days when the mornings and evenings are a little cooler in the air, grab your favorite button-up shirt to throw over your black dress. Whether yours is stark white or adorned with stripes, this look is one you can pull off time after time. Opt for sandals on the warmer days or sneakers if you have a lot to do.



banana republic 3 colors available

Old Navy

A romantic dress with summer slides

Sweetheart necklines, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and drop-waist detailing come to mind when thinking of romantic summer dresses, and they look especially good in a shade of black. A black sundress in any of the aforementioned silhouettes is perfect for the most special events on your summer calendar, like friends’ birthday dinners or date nights. Pair it with your favorite slide sandals to keep it casual, or opt for heeled sandals if you want to dress it up.



TAILOR by Franco Sarto 6 colors available

Sam Edelman 3 colors available

A slip dress with a blazer

It’s no surprise here that we suggest wearing your favorite blazer with a black summer dress. It will take casual and more formal dresses to a whole new level of chic. Play up the workwear vibe and grab a clutch and heels to finish it off, or keep it casual and cool with sneakers and a crossbody bag. Pro tip: If you’re headed to the office this summer, a black dress and blazer are a combo you can rely on all season long.



Abercrombie & Fitch 4 colors available

Madewell

Our favorite black summer dresses