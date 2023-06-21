Finally, men’s shorts are chic





A piece of thigh. An exposed calf. A knee that takes advantage of the sun it so badly needs. If one were to adhere to the codes of traditional men’s fashion, bare legs are the antithesis of professional, formal attire. Even in July, when the humidity in New York turns the city into a hotbox, one can find a stream of businessmen in pants flowing down the street with a thick layer of sweat on their foreheads. But increasingly, men’s style mavericks are embracing shorts for the most elevated occasions, from trysts (with Rihanna nonetheless) to luxury fashion shows and even the Met Gala. A meaningful re-examination of where and when shorts are appropriate is long overdue. They have long been positioned as too casual (see: beachwear) or youthful (perhaps because, for a long time, they were known as knickerbockers, the favorite outfit of 19th century children). The Very Wise Tom Ford said once, A man should never wear shorts in town. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach. But the limitations of shorts in very important situations aren’t entirely practical for menswear wearers, especially when sundresses and skimpy skirts are more than perfectly acceptable. As my colleague Christian Allaire once wrote: The problem is that men baring their legs in a professional setting have become a total taboo. In shorts at the office? Forget it: Human Resources would personally escort me out of the building. Increasingly, however, fashion is elevating shorts. No one has mastered their whimsical iteration better than Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi last week. The internet idol attended the Valentinos Spring 2024 show in a pair of deftly (and strategically) pleated shorts. The pants designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli achieved, what I like to call, the golden ratio from thigh to leg on Elordi. The look was alluring and stylish, unlike shorts wearers who can often fall victim to casual, baggy or boyish attire. Paired with a leather blazer, slim black tie and wide-rimmed sunglasses, Elordi gave a mature, sharp edge to a garment and fit otherwise associated with studious students. The piece de resistance ? The actors displayed Nike brand socks. A particular section of the internet loved the look. This summer, the shorts are SHORT! an user writing. Elordi isn’t the only one with an elevated approach to shorts. A$AP Rocky donned shorts designed by Raf Simons late last year for an upscale night out with partner Rihanna. The rapper regularly transformed these styles into youthful ensembles worthy of formal affairs, including a Prada number for Milan Fashion Week. Young stars also adopt it: Gossip Girl star Evan Mock donned the couture Thom Browne Shorts at the 2021 Met Gala paired with a latex mask, while at the Cannes Film Festival last month Troye Sivan offered a fluid take on the fancy shorts genre by pairing hers with a loose cut-out blouse. The casualness of the shorts is also more than apparent on the slopes. Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli sent out a cadre of models in pleated shorts in white, black, camel, brown, red and more for the brand’s Spring 2024 runway. Sometimes they were paired with blazers with thick shoulder pads or a knit polo shirt with a matching tie. At Dior, creative director Kim Jones developed a penchant for creating boyish pastel-hued cropped ensembles designed with a skater boy sensibility. Of course, no designer has worked harder, or longer, to make the case for formal shorts than designer Thom Browne. The designer has long sent sets of masterfully tailored short costumes down his runways for years. He practices what he preaches, suits that are too short are a signature uniform. Then again, Browne has the nerve to go behind such a bold style move, he runs a successful global brand and is president of the CFDA. But I think, in today’s menswear landscape, where everything is going more and more, even an intern could pull off the look. With the right calibration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/at-long-last-mens-shorts-are-classy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos