‘Hanging by a thread’: Planet Tracker warns transparency is key to fashion’s green credibility

Environmental think tank Planet Tracker is calling on fashion companies to tackle the ‘dirty problem’ in their supply chains as a new report reveals a gap between high street retailers’ eco-claims and the huge environmental impact of their raw materials and manufacturing practices.

The think tank released a major new report late last week, ‘Following the Thread’, which says there is an urgent need for retailers and fashion brands to work more closely with their supply chains to justify their ecological credentials.

“The fashion industry has a nasty problem,” the report said. “The challenge for brands is that much of the negative environmental impact of the clothes they sell occurs further up the supply chain and therefore often outside of their direct control.

“To transition to a truly sustainable industry, fashion retailers and brands must pivot to invest in their supply chain partners and we’re calling on investors to put pressure on companies to do so.”

Planet Tracker research, based on an analysis of 3,897 companies, found that textile production was responsible for around three-quarters of the fashion industry’s climate impact and resource consumption , as well as two-thirds of the waste generated by the sector.

Yet textile production accounts for only 7% of the industry’s market capitalization and 18% of its sector’s revenue, meaning that many textile companies lack the financial resources to invest in more sustainable practices.

By contrast, apparel retail accounts for more than half of industry revenue and 63% of market capitalization, but contributes relatively little to environmental impacts, according to the report.

The gap is exacerbated by the industry norm of outsourcing textile production, as fashion retailers often have limited transparency regarding the sources of their fabrics.

Consequently, the report alleges that many brands continue to make claims about the sustainability credentials of the materials they source without sufficient oversight of how the garments are actually produced or the ability to accurately calculate the total extent. of any environmental damage.

As regulators take “increasingly aggressive approaches to green claims” to crack down on greenwashing claims, Planet Tracker has warned that retailers will need to take a more active role in ensuring transparency throughout their supply chain. supply if they want to continue putting green labels on their clothes. .

Richard Wielechowski, senior investment analyst at Planet Tracker, said investors should call on fashion retailers to better understand the environmental impact of their supply chains.

“While retailers themselves produce relatively low emissions, brands’ green claims are meaningless when the clothes they sell are contributing to accelerating global warming and polluting water supplies with chemicals. toxic,” he said. “That’s why Planet Tracker is calling on investors to put pressure on retailers to work with their supply chains as they seek to reduce their negative environmental impacts. Brands can, for example, help through funding direct or order guarantees and, with their suppliers, take meaningful action across the entire value chain.”

He added that retailers could take proven steps to help reduce the impact of their supply chains. “Previous work by Planet Tracker has shown that investing in the supply chain to improve environmental impact, for example through heat recovery or water reuse, will not only help retailers justify environmental claims and meet pressing Net Zero commitments, but will quickly generate positive returns,” he said. said.

It is estimated that the textile industry emits between 3 and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to UN statistics. It also requires large amounts of water and regularly uses toxic chemicals that can harm the environment.

In addition, three quarters of the clothes purchased end up in landfill or are incinerated, a trend exacerbated by “fast fashion” items designed to have a short lifespan.

However, regulators around the world are beginning to expect corporate liability to extend throughout a product’s lifecycle. Last year, the EU introduced a ban on greenwashing and planned obsolescence, and passed a regulation requiring companies “to address the negative impacts of their actions, including in their value chains at inside and outside Europe”.

This year, the bloc is working on a directive that will require stronger, accredited evidence for companies making green claims.

A crackdown on greenwashing has also been visible in the UK. The Advertising Standards Authority recently banned Anglian Water for a false claim that it was ‘protecting nature’ after it became embroiled in the sewage spill controversy. Meanwhile, Shell released a series of adverts after being called out for making “misleading” green claims.

However, Planet Tracker argued that tackling emissions across the fashion industry’s value chains is about more than escaping increased scrutiny from regulators. “If brands want to drive away sustainability-conscious consumers, they need to be able to show that their claims can be substantiated,” the report concludes. “And if the industry is to meet its net zero commitment, then significant change is needed now, in the short term and that can only come from the direct involvement of brands and retailers to improve the supply chain.”