Walter Van Beirendonck Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

“I love researching, that’s always how I start,” Walter Van Beirendonck wrote in the collection notes for his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, “DAWLEETOO,” unveiled during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. . Named after the infamous “Lost City,” where British explorer Alfred Isaac Middleton is said to have disappeared during an expedition, the designer turned to this elusive location for a sartorial starting point. But, since little is known about the uncharted territory, Beirendonck’s research included generating AI images to imagine what it might look like. “I’m not ashamed to admit it: when the first simulated visuals appeared in my feed, it wasn’t easy to tell truth from fiction,” he said. Based on a mood board exploring the boundaries between reality and fiction, Beirendock’s SS24 collection asked a simple question: “What was real and what was surreal?” Through his fashions, which spanned both wearable silhouettes and edgy designs, the designer explored precisely that. Among the range, padded vests, sporting enlarged “W” iconography and circular cutouts, appeared alongside mesh bodysuits and future-proof coats that wrapped around models’ legs like shin guards. The jackets, in iconic bright reds, as well as baby blues and whites, featured gargantuan wrap-around collars with pointed corners protruding from either side, while reflective leather designs including blazers showed slits in their areas under the arms. Many shirts featured sleek ruffles down the center, while others took on more artful identities, with cinched details forming organic shapes all over the body. Many fabrics, on blazers, tank tops, shirts and dresses, were sheer, revealing colored underlays. Others, meanwhile, have used vivid illustrations to speak. A legion of well-tailored suits stormed the runway, imagining the real-life applications of Beirendock’s work, before a dangerous-looking yellow bodysuit and a skeleton-covered plastic bag offered a metaphorical take on the inspirations. of the creator. Overall, Walter Van Beirendonck’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection was both for today, for the future and perhaps for another planet. In his words, “We are new explorers of the world and guinea pigs. Surrounded by hyper-myths, today’s fairy tales. Browse Walter Van Beirendonck’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection in the gallery above. Elsewhere at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, take a look at Acne Studios’ Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection.

